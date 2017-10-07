Corsair HX1000 PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the HX1000's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Corsair's HX1000 registers good efficiency levels under both normal and light loads.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the HX1000's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.206A 0.492A 0.481A 0.196A 19.621 67.507% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.832 12.090V 5.019V 3.302V 5.012V 29.065 115.18V 2 2.443A 0.991A 0.999A 0.395A 39.774 79.118% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.916 12.087V 5.017V 3.300V 5.006V 50.272 115.18V 3 3.675A 1.488A 1.512A 5.001A 59.853 84.781% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.963 12.084V 5.017V 3.299V 5.001V 70.597 115.18V 4 4.900A 1.997A 1.998A 0.801A 79.798 86.657% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.969 12.080V 5.015V 3.298V 4.996V 92.084 115.18V

It would be nice if efficiency was above 70% during our 20W load test. The 80% mark is passed during the last two tests, though. Corsair's fan operates passively throughout our light-load testing.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.101A 0.511 76.269% 0.066 5.037V 0.670 115.09V 2 0.252A 1.267 79.535% 0.149 5.034V 1.593 115.09V 3 0.542A 2.726 80.295% 0.274 5.028V 3.395 115.10V 4 1.002A 5.029 80.029% 0.391 5.018V 6.284 115.12V 5 1.502A 7.521 79.790% 0.456 5.008V 9.426 115.12V 6 3.002A 14.936 78.322% 0.530 4.976V 19.070 115.12V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The 5VSB rail achieves high-enough efficiency levels. CWT pays a lot of attention to getting this circuit right, contrary to Super Flower, which doesn't seem to care much about its efficiency.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.093V 5.020V 3.303V 5.018V 8.792 0.492 115.2V Standby 0.047 0.005 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The power consumption at standby is very low with both 115V and 230V input.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (actually it is much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

The fan profile looks pretty weird. As you can see, the PSU doesn't engage its passive mode, even though our tests are run between 30-32°C. This is because we start with a high load on the minor rails, and it seems like the fan profile is closely connected to the VRMs' output power. Usually, fan profiles are mostly affected by load on the +12V rail, but a majority of CWT platforms mainly take the minor rails into account. That goes for Corsair's HX1200 as well.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content