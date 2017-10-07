Corsair HX1000 PSU Review

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V: >40A (in multi-+12V rail mode) 5V: 33.1A (132.4%) 3.3V: 34.5A (138%) 5VSB: 7.0A (233.33%), 71.2mV ripple OPP 1186.13W (118.6%) OTP ✓ (160°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The minor rails' OCP triggering points land where we'd expect them to. But it's set too high on the 5VSB rail, allowing ripple to exceed the 50mV limit.

On the other hand, OPP is set rather conservatively (not that we have a problem with this).

Finally, over-temperature protection works properly, there is SCP on all rails, the power-good signal is accurate, and the PSU works fine with no load on its outputs.



