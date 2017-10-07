Corsair HX1000 PSU Review

Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|OCP
|12V: >40A (in multi-+12V rail mode) 5V: 33.1A (132.4%) 3.3V: 34.5A (138%) 5VSB: 7.0A (233.33%), 71.2mV ripple
|OPP
|1186.13W (118.6%)
|OTP
|✓ (160°C @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
The minor rails' OCP triggering points land where we'd expect them to. But it's set too high on the 5VSB rail, allowing ripple to exceed the 50mV limit.
On the other hand, OPP is set rather conservatively (not that we have a problem with this).
Finally, over-temperature protection works properly, there is SCP on all rails, the power-good signal is accurate, and the PSU works fine with no load on its outputs.
I Overclock my PC fully , and I moved from (seasonic) Bronze grade power supply to Tier one expensive Titanium power supply and I did not gain anything in real life , nothing, Zero. the same performance and the same electric bill and both power supplies never failed.
Sure the better power supply on paper will give better results .. but they are way above the requirement of the PC hardware.
Overclocking the CPU is mostly dependent on the motherboard. It can be helped by having a better PSU, because in turn that makes it easier on the motherboard, but I wouldn't expect any major gains from getting a new power supply. I think it also depends on how much your CPU can overclock. People who are really pushing their CPUs to the maximum, they won the lottery and are really pushing it, they may benefit from a better PSU.
Your electric bill is only going to change depending on a lot of factors. Air conditioning and home appliances are going to take up 90% of your electric bill, and because the percentage of that bill making up your computer is so small it can almost be ignored at times. The change is so small that it is not distinguishable between your other household appliances most likely.
And getting a good PSU is not just for trying to help overclocking; a PSU with good performance will usually increase the lifespan of the rest of the computer, and one with bad performance will decrease the lifespan of the hardware. So if you plan on having your computer for many many years a good PSU is a good idea. If you plan on swapping parts every 1-2 years then PSU performance may be a lot less important to you.
Still, expensive PSUs have better build quality so the PSUs themselves are going to last longer, and if they're designed properly like this one they can be very quiet. Cheap PSUs can be loud.
That explains why one would buy high-quality PSUs, sure. But it doesn't explain why one would buy such high-wattage PSUs. Buying a 1000W PSU isn't going to benefit your machine if it only needs 500W on full load.
Now that 3- and 4-way SLI is on the outs, I can only assume it's just the miners that need so much wattage anymore.
Well you could take two overclocked 1080Tis, together those can be about 500W. Then if you have one of Intel or AMD's highest-end CPUs overclocked really well, that can be up to 150W probably if they have really good overclocks. Account for other stuff, probably around 725W under load. So in this case some people may buy a 1000W PSU, I don't know. But yeah, I see very few instances where someone would need one.
And some people do believe that buying a bit higher of a wattage will help it last longer. Whether true or not probably depends on a lot of factors like how the fan behaves and efficiency and other stuff.
But usually I like to get a PSU with better build quality and lower wattage than one with slightly less good build quality and higher wattage.
But mostly because a lot of people have more money than brains.
Assuming everybody buys something for the same reason isn't very reasonable.
I never had any power supply fails all my life ... last time I changed a power supply was for low voltage haswell issue and not because my old one died.
Even one of my Plus 80 (below bronze) powersupply lasted 7 years without any issues, I only buy Seasonic by the way and Corsair.
and for motherboards parts , they never failed as well
Life span is not a big deal when you buy a good brand that follow the standard specifications for the pc parts.
I still need a valid reason to convince me that buying an expensive powersupply is better in real life and not on paper.
I am not talking about fail rate . I am talking about what I get for paying for high end powersupply and I want to see if they are overkill and not needed at all or not. fail rate is something else. you can get a cheap Bronze powersupply with low fail rate .