Corsair HX1000 PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

For a small part of the PSU's operating range, its efficiency levels land between 92-94%. The second large area on the efficiency map depicts a 90-92% range, while the green region, which is pretty large as well, indicates efficiency from 85-90%.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover, along with its cooling fan, removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The +12V FETs get as warm as 76°C, so apparently those bus bars on the vertical boards do a good job maintaining reasonable operating temperatures. The filtering caps between the two boards with the +12V FETs, however, endure a bit more thermal stress. It's only when the fan is spinning that they avoid heat build-up.



