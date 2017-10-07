Corsair HX1000 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the HX1000's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 3.6mV 4.7mV 5.5mV 5.1mV Pass 20% Load 4.5mV 5.3mV 6.6mV 5.6mV Pass 30% Load 5.2mV 5.8mV 7.3mV 6.8mV Pass 40% Load 6.2mV 6.1mV 7.7mV 7.9mV Pass 50% Load 5.7mV 6.1mV 8.8mV 8.6mV Pass 60% Load 6.1mV 6.4mV 9.7mV 9.8mV Pass 70% Load 6.8mV 7.3mV 10.5mV 11.2mV Pass 80% Load 7.9mV 8.1mV 12.1mV 12.8mV Pass 90% Load 9.3mV 8.6mV 13.9mV 14.2mV Pass 100% Load 11.9mV 11.3mV 16.4mV 17.3mV Pass 110% Load 14.4mV 12.2mV 17.0mV 19.4mV Pass Cross-Load 1 6.8mV 8.9mV 10.7mV 8.4mV Pass Cross-Load 2 11.3mV 11.0mV 15.2mV 16.3mV Pass

Ripple suppression is excellent on every rail. The extra filtering caps on the cables surely help.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

