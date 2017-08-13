Corsair HX1200 PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

This is a highly efficient power supply. It's able to achieve greater than 92% efficiency in the 300W to 650W load range, with the minor rails delivering up to 75W load at the same time. In the majority of its operating range, this PSU delivers between 90-92% efficiency.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover, along with its cooling fan, removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The temperatures inside of Corsair's HX1200 are pretty low considering we applied 600W to it for 10 minutes. The bridge rectifiers are at around 66°C, the APFC FETs at 57°C, the primary FETs at 58°C-60°C, the bus bars on the +12V board at 73°C, and the hottest components look to be the FETs of the VRMs that handle the minor rails, at close to 84°C.



