Corsair HX1200 PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
This is a highly efficient power supply. It's able to achieve greater than 92% efficiency in the 300W to 650W load range, with the minor rails delivering up to 75W load at the same time. In the majority of its operating range, this PSU delivers between 90-92% efficiency.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover, along with its cooling fan, removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
The temperatures inside of Corsair's HX1200 are pretty low considering we applied 600W to it for 10 minutes. The bridge rectifiers are at around 66°C, the APFC FETs at 57°C, the primary FETs at 58°C-60°C, the bus bars on the +12V board at 73°C, and the hottest components look to be the FETs of the VRMs that handle the minor rails, at close to 84°C.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
https://sso.corsair.com/idp/AuthnEngine#/authn
Of course they have a customer support phone number: 888-222-4346 (North America customers).
Anyway, back on topic, first the $#@! miners have negatively impacted our GPU market, and now they may negatively impact our PSU market. :fou: What makes this really aggravating is that the PSU makers really can't prove a PSU was used 7x24 for heavy mining operation.
Worse, even if PSU vendors like Corsair offer a mining-specific PSU for less money with just say a 2-3 year warranty, nothing would stop the miners from buying the full 10-year variant. This mining craze is becoming a real pain to we PC enthusiasts.
Bro.. You're all over the place. :D
So only the 24-pin is pin incompatible with the Type 3 cables. And yes... it's because of the extra sense wires. If you're really going to get all wound up about having to do 2-to-1 wires when doing custom cables, you know what you should do? Don't do 2-to-1 wires. They're only sense wires. The lack of them doesn't prevent the PSU from working. It'll just make your voltage regulation "as bad" as any other PSU that doesn't have the sense wires.
Yes. The ATX spec is out of date. But Intel wrote it and nobody is going ot implement a new standard without Intel's blessing. They even released a whole new ATX design guide last month that changes almost everything (T1 timing, T3 timing, standby efficiency..) but DID NOT TOUCH the pinout (they made -12V "optional", but that's hardly much of a change).