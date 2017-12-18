Corsair HX850 PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the HX850's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here For More Results

Corsair achieves high overall performance. However, EVGA's 850 G3 maintains its lead. That G3 unit is noisy though, especially compared to the quiet HX850. Expect Corsair to strike back in our comparison of acoustics.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here For More Results

Although the HX850's price is fair, there's still room for a better value score. Of course, that can only be achieved through an even lower price.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Click Here For More Results

This is where the HX850 takes its revenge on EVGA's 850 G3. If you need a quiet power supply, Corsair's solution is the more appropriate choice.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click Here For More Results

We would like to see a larger efficiency difference between the 80 PLUS Platinum-rated HX850 and 80 PLUS Gold-rated 850 G3. In the more accurate Cybenetics scale, both are ETA-B-certified.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content