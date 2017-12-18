Trending

Corsair HX850 PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the HX850's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Corsair achieves high overall performance. However, EVGA's 850 G3 maintains its lead. That G3 unit is noisy though, especially compared to the quiet HX850. Expect Corsair to strike back in our comparison of acoustics.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

Although the HX850's price is fair, there's still room for a better value score. Of course, that can only be achieved through an even lower price.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

This is where the HX850 takes its revenge on EVGA's 850 G3. If you need a quiet power supply, Corsair's solution is the more appropriate choice.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

We would like to see a larger efficiency difference between the 80 PLUS Platinum-rated HX850 and 80 PLUS Gold-rated 850 G3. In the more accurate Cybenetics scale, both are ETA-B-certified.


6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ilogic450 19 December 2017 00:39
    Thanks!
  • derekullo 19 December 2017 01:44
    Would it be possible to do a comparison between the Corsair HX850 and the AX860?

    All digital sounds nice on paper, but how does it translate into power supply performance?

    Does the extra $12 for the AX860 give you a quantifiable difference between them?

    And if the AX860 does turn out to be superior in some way then why does the HX850 even exist in the first place?

    Corsair AX860 $181.99
    https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?item=N82E16817139041

    Corsair HX850 $169.99
    https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817139083


    I remember back in 2002 I blew my power supply while overclocking and playing Tron 2.0 .
    (The power supply didn't take out anything, just had to buy a new one.)

    Ever since then I've always used the highest priced AX line, with the rationale of never going cheap on my power supply again.
    (And being more conservative with my overclocks)
  • mauro2003_9 19 December 2017 03:38
    The AX860 OEM is Seasonic.
  • Aris_Mp 19 December 2017 12:51
    The AX860i has 1.42% higher overall performance score than the HX850 and the AX860 is very close to the AX860i. I would say that the performance of the AX860 and the HX850 is really close, however the second is much more silent.
  • Dark Lord of Tech 19 December 2017 17:18
    Congrats to Corsair on another stellar PSU , and thanks for the review.
  • ElectrO_90 20 December 2017 14:26
    The first paragraph talks about the HX850i and the new cables in this HX850.
    Where are the comparisons between the 2?
    Why even mention it, if you aren't going to show how much better the HX850 cables are, if at all?
