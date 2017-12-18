Corsair HX850 PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior & Cabling

Packaging

Corsair's box is large and heavy, similar to the other HX PSUs we've reviewed so far. Up front, we find the model number, a 10-year warranty badge, and the 80 PLUS Platinum badge. We also get a photo of the PSU with its modular panel exposed.

On the bottom, Corsair provides a graphical list of the available cables and connectors, while the back hosts a couple of graphs showing the efficiency and fan noise curves. On the same side, a diagram shows the HX850's dimensions. Right below it, there's a power specifications table.

Contents

Protection inside the box is adequate, as usual for a Corsair product. Two pieces of packing foam surround the PSU, along with a cloth bag. The user's manual is on top in order to grab your attention right away. Still, we doubt many enthusiasts take the time to read it.

Don't expect to find a USB stick in the bundle. This is only for reviewers, and it contains a detailed Chroma report. We don't need this, of course, since we already have two fully equipped Chroma stations in our lab. The rest of the bundle includes a case badge, several zip ties, a set of fixing bolts, an AC power cord, the manual, and a warranty leaflet.

Exterior

An exhaust grille up front sports the familiar honeycomb design. A power switch is installed next to the AC receptacle.

Stickers on the sides depict the PSU's model number. Meanwhile, you'll find a power specifications label on the bottom of the chassis.

Around back, the modular panel hosts 13 sockets. On its left side, a small switch sets the PSU to either multi- or single-rail mode. We favor the latter to avoid unexpected shut-downs during the overload test.

Corsair uses the same fan grille design in all of its high-end offerings. They stand out from most of the crowd, though those parallel lines resemble be quiet!'s offerings a little.

The HX850's dimensions won't create compatibility problems with most ATX cases. However, given the compact Seasonic Focus models offering similar capacity (along with SilverStone's corresponding offerings), Corsair should probably think about shrinking its PSUs in the future. Then again, smaller dimensions and high power density usually lead to increased noise output, and this is a major problem for many users nowadays.

Cabling

As mentioned, the HX units employ Corsair's Type 4 cables, featuring extra ripple filtering caps. While those caps are effective, they make the modular cables less flexible, so plenty of folks dislike them. We have to agree that it'd be nice if all filtering caps were installed on the PSU's main PCB and not in its cables.



