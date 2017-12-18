Corsair HX850 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the HX850's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|5.7mV
|6.6mV
|8.4mV
|5.5mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|7.0mV
|6.1mV
|8.6mV
|5.3mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|8.2mV
|7.1mV
|8.7mV
|6.6mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|8.7mV
|6.8mV
|9.7mV
|6.0mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|9.7mV
|7.5mV
|11.3mV
|8.3mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|11.0mV
|6.7mV
|10.7mV
|8.2mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|9.9mV
|7.3mV
|10.8mV
|8.5mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|10.2mV
|7.4mV
|11.4mV
|8.8mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|11.2mV
|8.0mV
|13.6mV
|10.0mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|14.1mV
|9.9mV
|12.4mV
|12.0mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|14.8mV
|10.4mV
|13.1mV
|13.5mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|9.4mV
|10.6mV
|9.6mV
|9.8mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|12.8mV
|8.4mV
|11.8mV
|10.8mV
|Pass
These numbers reflect excellent ripple suppression! A solid design and those extra in-cable capacitors work wonders in our tests.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
All digital sounds nice on paper, but how does it translate into power supply performance?
Does the extra $12 for the AX860 give you a quantifiable difference between them?
And if the AX860 does turn out to be superior in some way then why does the HX850 even exist in the first place?
I remember back in 2002 I blew my power supply while overclocking and playing Tron 2.0 .
(The power supply didn't take out anything, just had to buy a new one.)
Ever since then I've always used the highest priced AX line, with the rationale of never going cheap on my power supply again.
(And being more conservative with my overclocks)
Where are the comparisons between the 2?
Why even mention it, if you aren't going to show how much better the HX850 cables are, if at all?