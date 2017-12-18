Corsair HX850 PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the HX850's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.7mV 6.6mV 8.4mV 5.5mV Pass 20% Load 7.0mV 6.1mV 8.6mV 5.3mV Pass 30% Load 8.2mV 7.1mV 8.7mV 6.6mV Pass 40% Load 8.7mV 6.8mV 9.7mV 6.0mV Pass 50% Load 9.7mV 7.5mV 11.3mV 8.3mV Pass 60% Load 11.0mV 6.7mV 10.7mV 8.2mV Pass 70% Load 9.9mV 7.3mV 10.8mV 8.5mV Pass 80% Load 10.2mV 7.4mV 11.4mV 8.8mV Pass 90% Load 11.2mV 8.0mV 13.6mV 10.0mV Pass 100% Load 14.1mV 9.9mV 12.4mV 12.0mV Pass 110% Load 14.8mV 10.4mV 13.1mV 13.5mV Pass Cross-Load 1 9.4mV 10.6mV 9.6mV 9.8mV Pass Cross-Load 2 12.8mV 8.4mV 11.8mV 10.8mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

These numbers reflect excellent ripple suppression! A solid design and those extra in-cable capacitors work wonders in our tests.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content