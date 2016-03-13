Corsair RM550x Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

EVGA SuperNOVA 550 G2 View Site

EVGA SuperNOVA 550 GS View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Our hold-up time measurement easily passes 17ms. Further, the power-good signal is longer than the ATX specification's 16ms minimum recommendation. This unit's single bulk cap is obviously up to the task, and it doesn't hold Corsair's RM550x back in these crucial tests.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

In most cases, the inrush current is pretty low. We had to repeat the corresponding test multiple times to get the readings depicted on our graphs. Although the thermistor used for inrush current protection is small, it does a good job without using a bypass electromagnetic relay.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests explores voltage rail stability and efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the supply's maximum in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 2.739A 1.994A 1.990A 1.001A 54.77 83.99% 0 0 48.04 °C 0.944 12.114V 5.017V 3.312V 4.993V 65.21 39.55 °C 115.1V 2 6.522A 2.990A 2.990A 1.200A 109.78 88.58% 0 0 48.85 °C 0.978 12.100V 5.013V 3.308V 4.988V 123.94 40.18 °C 115.1V 3 10.658A 3.497A 3.507A 1.403A 164.90 90.01% 0 0 50.33 °C 0.987 12.085V 5.010V 3.305V 4.981V 183.20 41.40 °C 115.1V 4 14.798A 3.994A 3.997A 1.605A 219.80 90.56% 0 0 51.70 °C 0.993 12.071V 5.008V 3.300V 4.975V 242.71 42.45 °C 115.1V 5 18.607A 4.988A 5.001A 1.810A 274.77 90.56% 0 0 52.98 °C 0.994 12.056V 5.004V 3.298V 4.969V 303.41 43.73 °C 115.1V 6 22.423A 6.001A 6.010A 2.011A 329.75 90.14% 580 20.8 43.38 °C 0.995 12.040V 4.999V 3.294V 4.964V 365.81 51.16 °C 115.1V 7 26.259A 7.008A 7.019A 2.215A 384.78 89.66% 580 20.8 44.25 °C 0.995 12.023V 4.994V 3.290V 4.956V 429.15 52.36 °C 115.1V 8 30.089A 8.016A 8.032A 2.422A 439.64 89.15% 580 20.8 45.05 °C 0.996 12.006V 4.990V 3.287V 4.950V 493.15 53.75 °C 115.1V 9 34.382A 8.520A 8.555A 2.422A 494.75 88.65% 635 23.1 46.70 °C 0.996 11.988V 4.988V 3.284V 4.948V 558.09 55.85 °C 115.1V 10 38.425A 9.036A 9.054A 3.041A 549.68 88.00% 815 27.6 47.27 °C 0.996 11.970V 4.984V 3.280V 4.931V 624.62 56.78 °C 115.1V 11 43.079A 9.042A 9.063A 3.041A 604.60 87.39% 975 32.3 47.89 °C 0.996 11.952V 4.980V 3.277V 4.928V 691.85 57.80 °C 115.1V CL1 0.102A 16.023A 16.005A 0.004A 134.06 82.80% 580 20.8 47.72 °C 0.985 12.088V 4.998V 3.294V 5.052V 161.90 55.62 °C 115.1V CL2 45.782A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 561.12 88.64% 840 28.2 48.30 °C 0.996 11.966V 4.993V 3.290V 4.971V 633.05 58.27 °C 115.1V

Load regulation at +12V isn't super tight, but it's pretty good on the other rails. On top of that, the RM550x has one of the steadiest 5VSB rails we've ever measured in a PSU around this capacity point. As you can see in the table, this PSU satisfies the 80 PLUS Gold requirements with flying colors, despite our test environment's very high ambient temperatures. This is definitely an efficient unit that will help you save some money on electricity over time.

The fan doesn't spin up to the 50% load test, and its speed is low once the control circuit engages it. Our equipment only registered more than 30 dB(A) once, and that was during the overload test with an ~48 °C ambient. To call the RM550x quiet is underselling it.