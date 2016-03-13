Corsair RM550x Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the RM550x's ripple levels. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 4.2mV 7.0mV 5.2mV 8.3mV Pass 20% Load 4.8mV 7.2mV 5.3mV 8.0mV Pass 30% Load 5.4mV 7.3mV 5.4mV 8.1mV Pass 40% Load 6.3mV 7.3mV 5.9mV 8.1mV Pass 50% Load 7.0mV 7.6mV 5.9mV 8.5mV Pass 60% Load 7.4mV 7.8mV 7.2mV 8.5mV Pass 70% Load 7.0mV 8.0mV 8.2mV 8.6mV Pass 80% Load 7.5mV 7.9mV 9.1mV 8.8mV Pass 90% Load 8.2mV 8.2mV 9.4mV 9.5mV Pass 100% Load 8.9mV 9.2mV 11.3mV 10.3mV Pass 110% Load 9.6mV 9.2mV 12.5mV 10.5mV Pass Cross-Load 1 6.3mV 8.4mV 7.4mV 9.2mV Pass Cross-Load 2 8.7mV 8.8mV 12.2mV 9.3mV Pass

Ripple performance is jaw-dropping! The RM550x easily matches Super Flower's high-end platforms. Corsair uses every trick in the book to offer the lowest possible ripple, and its results justify that effort.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2