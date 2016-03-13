Corsair RM550x Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the RM550x's ripple levels. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|4.2mV
|7.0mV
|5.2mV
|8.3mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|4.8mV
|7.2mV
|5.3mV
|8.0mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|5.4mV
|7.3mV
|5.4mV
|8.1mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|6.3mV
|7.3mV
|5.9mV
|8.1mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|7.0mV
|7.6mV
|5.9mV
|8.5mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|7.4mV
|7.8mV
|7.2mV
|8.5mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|7.0mV
|8.0mV
|8.2mV
|8.6mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|7.5mV
|7.9mV
|9.1mV
|8.8mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|8.2mV
|8.2mV
|9.4mV
|9.5mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|8.9mV
|9.2mV
|11.3mV
|10.3mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|9.6mV
|9.2mV
|12.5mV
|10.5mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|6.3mV
|8.4mV
|7.4mV
|9.2mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|8.7mV
|8.8mV
|12.2mV
|9.3mV
|Pass
Ripple performance is jaw-dropping! The RM550x easily matches Super Flower's high-end platforms. Corsair uses every trick in the book to offer the lowest possible ripple, and its results justify that effort.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Knock a little off the price and these would fly out of warehouses.
Then I would grab a few.
Corsair RMx 550W 80+ Gold Certified Fully-Modular ATX Power Supply
http://pcpartpicker.com/part/corsair-power-supply-cp9020090na
$79.99
$89.99 for the 650W version.
UPDATE:
Sorry thats with mail in rebates...
I've actually quit including rebates in my pcpartpicker lists. They are a pain and I don't think they reflect the true cost of an item.
I wish so, but unfortunately if this were to happen they would end up priced the same as any Platinnum/Titanium 650W unit. It's just the way it works. Quality low-wattage models are priced almost the same as the higher-wattage models. I would like to see something like a Titanium 250W model come out from Seasonic. Something like $40, fully modular. Will never happen, though.