Corsair RM650 Power Supply Review: Silent and Efficient

Performance, Noise and Efficiency
Performance Rating
The RM650 takes the lead from the similar capacity Seasonic Focus Plus Gold unit. The RM650x scores higher.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Corsair has the two quietest units in the 650W category.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
The Corsair RM650 exceeds the performance of its two major opponents, here.
The new Intel specification requires better efficiency at 2%-10% load and new timings (T1 and T3 to support modern standby mode). This was not easy/cheap to achieve, so Corsair couldn't just replace the current RMx in the market with a new, more expensive version without tangible differences. So the capacitors and fan was "down graded" (though Hong Hua is a fantastic fan manufacturer) to allow this "new version" of the RM to meet an acceptable price point.
Fun fact: Removing the caps from the cables saved A LOT of money. As you can see, it didn't have much impact. The caps in the cables in other models are only there to appease reviewers (like Aris) that compare ripple from one model to the next within mV of each other.
Thank you Jon for the explanation on why the price had to drop so little compared to the RMx. Every time there is an ATX change, the production cost goes higher :(
the in-cable caps provide the wow factor he he.
Wait, saw this review earlier but I realized that it has Su'scon caps. Su'scon is the "avoid" tier in your own capacitor tier list. Red flag? Makes me think that this series is even more useless than I previously thought especially that the RM650X can be bought for so cheap these days.
Aris has yet to visit a capacitor factory.
Since moving from being a reviewer to someone working in the industry, I've learned that 75% of what is said in reviews, including a lot of the stuff I have said in reviews, is total B.S.
Thanks for clearing that up.