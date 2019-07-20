Corsair RM650 Power Supply Review: Silent and Efficient

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

The RM650 takes the lead from the similar capacity Seasonic Focus Plus Gold unit. The RM650x scores higher.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Corsair has the two quietest units in the 650W category.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Click For More Results

The Corsair RM650 exceeds the performance of its two major opponents, here.

