Corsair RM650 Power Supply Review: Silent and Efficient

By

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

The RM650 takes the lead from the similar capacity Seasonic Focus Plus Gold unit. The RM650x scores higher.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Corsair has the two quietest units in the 650W category.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The Corsair RM650 exceeds the performance of its two major opponents, here. 

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 20 July 2019 19:22
    Thanks Aris , greatr review as usual.
  • jonnyguru 21 July 2019 06:35
    Some background:

    The new Intel specification requires better efficiency at 2%-10% load and new timings (T1 and T3 to support modern standby mode). This was not easy/cheap to achieve, so Corsair couldn't just replace the current RMx in the market with a new, more expensive version without tangible differences. So the capacitors and fan was "down graded" (though Hong Hua is a fantastic fan manufacturer) to allow this "new version" of the RM to meet an acceptable price point.

    Fun fact: Removing the caps from the cables saved A LOT of money. As you can see, it didn't have much impact. The caps in the cables in other models are only there to appease reviewers (like Aris) that compare ripple from one model to the next within mV of each other.
  • Aris_Mp 23 July 2019 11:47
    jonnyguru said:
    Some background:

    The new Intel specification requires better efficiency at 2%-10% load and new timings (T1 and T3 to support modern standby mode). This was not easy/cheap to achieve, so Corsair couldn't just replace the current RMx in the market with a new, more expensive version without tangible differences. So the capacitors and fan was "down graded" (though Hong Hua is a fantastic fan manufacturer) to allow this "new version" of the RM to meet an acceptable price point.

    Fun fact: Removing the caps from the cables saved A LOT of money. As you can see, it didn't have much impact. The caps in the cables in other models are only there to appease reviewers (like Aris) that compare ripple from one model to the next within mV of each other.

    Thank you Jon for the explanation on why the price had to drop so little compared to the RMx. Every time there is an ATX change, the production cost goes higher :(

    the in-cable caps provide the wow factor he he.
  • refillable 29 September 2019 18:30
    Aris_Mp said:
    Thank you Jon for the explanation on why the price had to drop so little compared to the RMx.

    Wait, saw this review earlier but I realized that it has Su'scon caps. Su'scon is the "avoid" tier in your own capacitor tier list. Red flag? Makes me think that this series is even more useless than I previously thought especially that the RM650X can be bought for so cheap these days.
  • jonnyguru 29 September 2019 19:20
    refillable said:
    Wait, saw this review earlier but I realized that it has Su'scon caps. Su'scon is the "avoid" tier in your own capacitor tier list. Red flag? Makes me think that this series is even more useless than I previously thought especially that the RM650X can be bought for so cheap these days.

    Aris has yet to visit a capacitor factory.
  • refillable 03 October 2019 05:56
    jonnyguru said:
    Aris has yet to visit a capacitor factory.
    I don't get it, but I pretended I do :LOL:
  • jonnyguru 03 October 2019 15:14
    refillable said:
    I don't get it, but I pretended I do :LOL:

    Since moving from being a reviewer to someone working in the industry, I've learned that 75% of what is said in reviews, including a lot of the stuff I have said in reviews, is total B.S.
  • refillable 04 October 2019 17:17
    jonnyguru said:
    Since moving from being a reviewer to someone working in the industry, I've learned that 75% of what is said in reviews, including a lot of the stuff I have said in reviews, is total B.S.

    Thanks for clearing that up.
