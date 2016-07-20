Corsair RM650x PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the RM650x's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 3.6mV 8.4mV 5.2mV 5.2mV Pass 20% Load 5.0mV 8.8mV 5.7mV 5.2mV Pass 30% Load 5.0mV 9.1mV 5.2mV 5.4mV Pass 40% Load 5.3mV 8.9mV 5.5mV 6.0mV Pass 50% Load 6.1mV 9.0mV 5.9mV 5.4mV Pass 60% Load 6.0mV 9.4mV 7.7mV 6.3mV Pass 70% Load 6.7mV 9.2mV 7.5mV 6.5mV Pass 80% Load 7.6mV 9.8mV 8.3mV 7.2mV Pass 90% Load 9.4mV 9.4mV 8.7mV 7.3mV Pass 100% Load 10.3mV 10.1mV 9.9mV 8.7mV Pass 110% Load 11.6mV 10.9mV 10.6mV 9.3mV Pass Cross-Load 1 6.6mV 10.7mV 8.7mV 7.0mV Pass Cross-Load 2 9.7mV 10.3mV 9.6mV 7.3mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Corsair's ripple suppression is amazing! This platform is the only one we've seen able to match Super Flower's Leadex design, which is used by EVGA's high-end models. Corsair, enlisting CWT's expertise, managed to build a ripple-proof platform under all operating conditions. There are only a few PSUs out there able to offer similar performance.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2