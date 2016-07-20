Corsair RM650x PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the RM650x's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|3.6mV
|8.4mV
|5.2mV
|5.2mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|5.0mV
|8.8mV
|5.7mV
|5.2mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|5.0mV
|9.1mV
|5.2mV
|5.4mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|5.3mV
|8.9mV
|5.5mV
|6.0mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|6.1mV
|9.0mV
|5.9mV
|5.4mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|6.0mV
|9.4mV
|7.7mV
|6.3mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|6.7mV
|9.2mV
|7.5mV
|6.5mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|7.6mV
|9.8mV
|8.3mV
|7.2mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|9.4mV
|9.4mV
|8.7mV
|7.3mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|10.3mV
|10.1mV
|9.9mV
|8.7mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|11.6mV
|10.9mV
|10.6mV
|9.3mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|6.6mV
|10.7mV
|8.7mV
|7.0mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|9.7mV
|10.3mV
|9.6mV
|7.3mV
|Pass
Corsair's ripple suppression is amazing! This platform is the only one we've seen able to match Super Flower's Leadex design, which is used by EVGA's high-end models. Corsair, enlisting CWT's expertise, managed to build a ripple-proof platform under all operating conditions. There are only a few PSUs out there able to offer similar performance.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
You're thinking of the older RM650, different design.
The review here just made this unit be one of my recommended 650 models, tied with the EVGA G2/P2 and just below the Seasonic 660XP2!
I hope this same kind of quality intros into other models like the newly refreshed CX PSUs.
Yeah, I believe you are confusing the RMx and RMi with the older, mostly discontinued RM line. And of the old RM line only the 750w and 850w versions that were first made by Chicony Power Technology had the bad reputation. Anyone bashing the RMx and RMi doesn't know what they are talking about. Once misinformation gets out there it's hard to get it corrected though.
Another great review Aris! :)
Seasonic doesn't have a lock on quality. They also don't offer a 10 year warranty which both Corsair and EVGA do on some models. Just off the top of my head Flextronics, CWT and SuperFlower are all capable of making units that are at least equal to high end Seasonic quality. There are others as well.
Plus, efficiency levels are typically better with EVGA than Seasonic.
:??: Not sure what you mean. EVGA has a couple of 80 Plus Titanium models but Seasonic has Titanium models in their new lineup. I'm not sure if those new Seasonic models are available yet though. Other than that I've had an 80 Plus Platinum Seasonic ( 660XP2 ) for a couple of years and their Platinum line has been out since at least 2011.