Trending

Corsair RM650x PSU Review

Another Corsair PSU is in the lab, commanding our attention. We already reviewed the RM750x and RM550x, so we couldn't leave out the RM650x. It promises the same high performance as its siblings, along with super quiet operation.

By

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the RM650x's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load3.6mV8.4mV5.2mV5.2mVPass
20% Load5.0mV8.8mV5.7mV5.2mVPass
30% Load5.0mV9.1mV5.2mV5.4mVPass
40% Load5.3mV8.9mV5.5mV6.0mVPass
50% Load6.1mV9.0mV5.9mV5.4mVPass
60% Load6.0mV9.4mV7.7mV6.3mVPass
70% Load6.7mV9.2mV7.5mV6.5mVPass
80% Load7.6mV9.8mV8.3mV7.2mVPass
90% Load9.4mV9.4mV8.7mV7.3mVPass
100% Load10.3mV10.1mV9.9mV8.7mVPass
110% Load11.6mV10.9mV10.6mV9.3mVPass
Cross-Load 16.6mV10.7mV8.7mV7.0mVPass
Cross-Load 29.7mV10.3mV9.6mV7.3mVPass
Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Corsair's ripple suppression is amazing! This platform is the only one we've seen able to match Super Flower's Leadex design, which is used by EVGA's high-end models. Corsair, enlisting CWT's expertise, managed to build a ripple-proof platform under all operating conditions. There are only a few PSUs out there able to offer similar performance. 

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • maxwellmelon 20 July 2016 14:39
    for all the good listed in this article, this series of psu just gets bashed in the fourms, just interesting.
    Reply
  • basroil 20 July 2016 14:56
    18305746 said:
    for all the good listed in this article, this series of psu just gets bashed in the fourms, just interesting.

    You're thinking of the older RM650, different design.

    The review here just made this unit be one of my recommended 650 models, tied with the EVGA G2/P2 and just below the Seasonic 660XP2!
    Reply
  • pjc6281 20 July 2016 14:58
    I have had this PSU for my new Skylake build for 2 months. Its GREAT, quiet and even have it pushing my old dinosaur Nvidia 590 with no problems. My old power supply was a Corsair AX1200 that was rock solid as well. Nothing but good experiences with them. I know others differ.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 20 July 2016 17:27
    RMX doesn't get bashed , RMX and RMI are very very good. I own the RMX 850 , GREAT UNIT.
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 20 July 2016 21:03
    I'm glad the new RM series is much higher quality. All I remember Corsair having is a bunch of bad PSUs with select few good PSU (like AX and HX).

    I hope this same kind of quality intros into other models like the newly refreshed CX PSUs.
    Reply
  • anort3 20 July 2016 22:43
    18305746 said:
    for all the good listed in this article, this series of psu just gets bashed in the fourms, just interesting.

    Yeah, I believe you are confusing the RMx and RMi with the older, mostly discontinued RM line. And of the old RM line only the 750w and 850w versions that were first made by Chicony Power Technology had the bad reputation. Anyone bashing the RMx and RMi doesn't know what they are talking about. Once misinformation gets out there it's hard to get it corrected though.

    Another great review Aris! :)
    Reply
  • Nintendork 20 July 2016 22:46
    Why buy Corsair or EVGA when you can get a Seasonic?
    Reply
  • anort3 20 July 2016 23:26
    18308072 said:
    Why buy Corsair or EVGA when you can get a Seasonic?

    Seasonic doesn't have a lock on quality. They also don't offer a 10 year warranty which both Corsair and EVGA do on some models. Just off the top of my head Flextronics, CWT and SuperFlower are all capable of making units that are at least equal to high end Seasonic quality. There are others as well.
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 21 July 2016 00:15
    18308188 said:
    18308072 said:
    Why buy Corsair or EVGA when you can get a Seasonic?

    Seasonic doesn't have a lock on quality. They also don't offer a 10 year warranty which both Corsair and EVGA do on some models. Just off the top of my head Flextronics, CWT and SuperFlower are all capable of making units that are at least equal to high end Seasonic quality. There are others as well.

    Plus, efficiency levels are typically better with EVGA than Seasonic.
    Reply
  • anort3 21 July 2016 00:57
    18308342 said:
    18308188 said:
    18308072 said:
    Why buy Corsair or EVGA when you can get a Seasonic?

    Seasonic doesn't have a lock on quality. They also don't offer a 10 year warranty which both Corsair and EVGA do on some models. Just off the top of my head Flextronics, CWT and SuperFlower are all capable of making units that are at least equal to high end Seasonic quality. There are others as well.

    Plus, efficiency levels are typically better with EVGA than Seasonic.

    :??: Not sure what you mean. EVGA has a couple of 80 Plus Titanium models but Seasonic has Titanium models in their new lineup. I'm not sure if those new Seasonic models are available yet though. Other than that I've had an 80 Plus Platinum Seasonic ( 660XP2 ) for a couple of years and their Platinum line has been out since at least 2011.
    Reply