Corsair RM750 Power Supply Review: Affordable Yet Powerful

Performance, Noise and Efficiency

Performance Rating

The overall performance difference between the RM750x and the RM750 is roughly 2%.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The RM750 is quiet, but the RM750x achieves an even lower overall noise output.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

When it comes to efficiency, the RM750 takes the lead from the RM750x.

