Corsair RM750 Power Supply Review: Affordable Yet Powerful

Performance, Noise and Efficiency
Performance Rating
The overall performance difference between the RM750x and the RM750 is roughly 2%.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
The RM750 is quiet, but the RM750x achieves an even lower overall noise output.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
When it comes to efficiency, the RM750 takes the lead from the RM750x.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content