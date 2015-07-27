Corsair RM750i Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the RM750i unit. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|5.3mV
|9.1mV
|12.7mV
|4.9mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|6.5mV
|8.7mV
|13.8mV
|4.7mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|6.8mV
|8.9mV
|15.5mV
|5.3mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|8.4mV
|9.6mV
|17.1mV
|5.8mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|9.4mV
|8.9mV
|15.4mV
|6.5mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|10.6mV
|9.4mV
|16.6mV
|7.6mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|11.6mV
|9.8mV
|17.0mV
|7.9mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|13.1mV
|10.4mV
|16.6mV
|8.6mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|14.6mV
|10.7mV
|18.3mV
|9.3mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|16.5mV
|12.0mV
|19.9mV
|11.4mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|18.4mV
|11.9mV
|20.6mV
|12.8mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|8.0mV
|9.5mV
|14.4mV
|6.6mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|16.1mV
|11.5mV
|20.1mV
|9.4mV
|Pass
Overall, ripple suppression is very good with the +12V rail, which is the most significant of all, registering the second-best performance in this category and surpassing even the high-end Seasonic Snow Silent-750. Only Super Flower's Leadex platform, used in the EVGA 750 G2 unit — which is, indeed, ripple-proof — managed to register a better performance here and take the lead.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Thanks for the thorough review.
The RM750i does beat the G2 750 at $10 more, which is a good trade for a mpore quite operation, and is $20 cheaper than the Snow Silent 750, but how does it compare to the $10 more expensive P2 750?
Since the gold rated RM750i and the platinum P2 750 are $10 apart, excluding the rebate, and as Jonny (The Jonny??) said, a few %s of efficiency isn't as important to me as something as tangible as emitting noise.
Cwt may be improving but it's not ss quality. Hard to face the two off when they're so close in price or the seasonic is cheaper. I fail to see how it's a better option than the competition. A better option than their own lineup maybe, but that's not saying a ton.
I suppose it's true it comes with corsair link, though with psu's already this quiet not sure the need is there to control the fan beyond active variable control built in and silent mode at low draw. I've never needed to monitor my psu temp or control the fan speed even on a plain old active fan design. Comes off as a bit gimmicky to try and create added value. Don't get me wrong, this would be nice on an otherwise loud psu with no fan control and no silent operation mode at all but in the face of being quiet and having variable/silent fan operation it's a little redundant.
Idk, like I said it's nice to see they're trying to improve quality in some areas but they don't even come in under the competition. As of right now they're more expensive than the competition. Personally I'll stick with seasonic.
How do you know? ;-)
You can also monitor voltages and load and calculate efficiency. So it does a lot more than what you're stating.