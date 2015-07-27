Corsair RM750i Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the RM750i unit. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.3mV 9.1mV 12.7mV 4.9mV Pass 20% Load 6.5mV 8.7mV 13.8mV 4.7mV Pass 30% Load 6.8mV 8.9mV 15.5mV 5.3mV Pass 40% Load 8.4mV 9.6mV 17.1mV 5.8mV Pass 50% Load 9.4mV 8.9mV 15.4mV 6.5mV Pass 60% Load 10.6mV 9.4mV 16.6mV 7.6mV Pass 70% Load 11.6mV 9.8mV 17.0mV 7.9mV Pass 80% Load 13.1mV 10.4mV 16.6mV 8.6mV Pass 90% Load 14.6mV 10.7mV 18.3mV 9.3mV Pass 100% Load 16.5mV 12.0mV 19.9mV 11.4mV Pass 110% Load 18.4mV 11.9mV 20.6mV 12.8mV Pass Cross-Load 1 8.0mV 9.5mV 14.4mV 6.6mV Pass Cross-Load 2 16.1mV 11.5mV 20.1mV 9.4mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Overall, ripple suppression is very good with the +12V rail, which is the most significant of all, registering the second-best performance in this category and surpassing even the high-end Seasonic Snow Silent-750. Only Super Flower's Leadex platform, used in the EVGA 750 G2 unit — which is, indeed, ripple-proof — managed to register a better performance here and take the lead.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2