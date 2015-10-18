Corsair RM750x PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The registered hold-up time was very high. A small difference gave the Corsair RM750i the lead here, however.

Inrush Current

Our power analyzer showed a quite high inrush current reading of 230V. This shouldn't trouble you, however, since inrush current stayed below 50A in any case.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.



Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Power(DC/AC) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temp(In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10 4.403A 1.985A 1.988A 0.995A 74.74W 85.47% 0 RPM 0 dBA 49.36°C 0.967 12.070V 5.042V 3.318V 5.018V 87.45W 42.08°C 115.1V 20 9.863A 2.970A 2.984A 1.195A 149.70W 89.33% 0 RPM 0 dBA 51.19°C 0.988 12.049V 5.042V 3.315V 5.015V 167.59W 43.03°C 115.1V 30 15.690A 3.475A 3.499A 1.395A 224.85W 90.45% 0 RPM 0 dBA 51.94°C 0.993 12.030V 5.042V 3.313V 5.009V 248.58W 43.17°C 115.1V 40 21.530A 3.963A 3.984A 1.595A 299.70W 90.63% 0 RPM 0 dBA 54.64°C 0.995 12.009V 5.040V 3.311V 5.004V 330.70W 43.80°C 115.1V 50 27.043A 4.963A 4.983A 1.797A 374.71W 90.36% 0 RPM 0 dBA 58.11°C 0.997 11.989V 5.041V 3.308V 5.002V 414.71W 45.61°C 115.1V 60 32.575A 5.951A 5.990A 2.000A 449.63W 89.83% 615 RPM 25.2 dBA 45.38°C 0.997 11.968V 5.039V 3.305V 4.996V 500.53W 64.21°C 115.1V 70 38.130A 6.947A 6.997A 2.199A 524.57W 89.24% 680 RPM 27.1 dBA 45.93°C 0.997 11.946V 5.038V 3.300V 4.993V 587.83W 66.01°C 115.1V 80 43.712A 7.940A 8.005A 2.404A 599.59W 88.57% 820 RPM 30.9 dBA 47.67°C 0.997 11.924V 5.036V 3.297V 4.988V 676.95W 68.02°C 115.1V 90 49.751A 8.445A 8.524A 2.402A 674.63W 87.86% 915 RPM 34.9 dBA 47.90°C 0.998 11.900V 5.035V 3.296V 4.988V 767.82W 68.70°C 115.1V 10 55.549A 8.941A 9.012A 3.015A 749.39W 87.03% 1075 RPM 38.0 dBA 48.71°C 0.998 11.876V 5.034V 3.295V 4.970V 861.09W 70.78°C 115.1V 11 61.992A 8.946A 9.017A 3.015A 824.36W 86.11% 1190 RPM 40.5 dBA 49.48°C 0.998 11.851V 5.031V 3.294V 4.969V 957.30W 72.38°C 115.1V CL1 0.098A 18.024A 18.003A 0.004A 152.42W 82.11% 765 RPM 29.4 dBA 46.16°C 0.990 12.039V 5.074V 3.320V 5.116V 185.62W 60.06°C 115.1V CL2 62.453A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 754.98W 87.59% 1090 RPM 38.2 dBA 47.43°C 0.998 11.875V 5.022V 3.301V 4.999V 861.99W 67.99°C 115.1V

At +12V load regulation was decent; however, it didn't manage to meet the competition. We probably pushed the PSU too hard, since at full load the ambient inside the hot box reached 49 C, while we usually stay below 46 C. We wanted to see how loud the unit's fan could be under extremely tough conditions, however, and also verify Corsair's claim about the 50 C rating of this unit. Judging from our overload test, which was conducted at a temperature close to 50 C, the RM750x proved that it has no problem at all operating under extremely tough conditions, delivering its full load for prolonged periods. In addition, thanks to the silent fan and the optimized fan profile, the noise output of this PSU is at very low levels. On top of that, the PSU didn't engage its fan with up to 50 percent load and with an ambient of almost 46 C.

The minor rails, especially the 5V one, managed to keep their deviations low by utilizing the extra voltage sense wires of the Type 4 cables that equip the PSU. And it seems that the increased operating temperatures didn't affect the performance of the DC-DC converters. Finally, the PSU cleared all requirements of the 80 Plus Gold certification. With 100 percent load, it was a close shot, however. As we have mentioned so many times in past reviews, the 80 Plus organization conducts all testing at only 23 C, while we conduct our tests at much higher temperatures, seeking to push the PSUs to their limits. If you want to check performance at lower ambient temperatures (around 28 C), you can take a look at our Cross-load tests on page six, during which we dial (automatically) thousands of possible load combinations.