Corsair RM750x PSU Review: Improving On A Classic

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)CWT
Primary Side
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
Inrush ProtectionNTC thermistor & relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs2x Vishay SiHF22N60E (650V, 13A @ 100°C, 0.18Ω) 1x SPN5003 FET (for reduced no-load consumption)
APFC Boost Diode1x Power Integrations QH08TZ600 (600V, 8A @ 150°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)2x Nichicon (400V, 1x 470uF, 1x 390uF, 2000h @ 105°C, GG)
Main Switchers2x Infineon IPA60R190P6  (650V, 12.7A @ 100°C, 0.190Ω)
APFC ControllerChampion CM6500UNX
Switching ControllerChampion CM6901X
Fan ControllerPIC16F1503
TopologyPrimary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs6x International Rectifier IRFH7004TRPBF (40V, 164A @ 100°C, 1.4mΩ)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC converters: 6x QM3006D (30V, 57A @ 100°C, 5.5mΩ) PWM controller: ANPEC APW7159
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY) Polymers: FPCAP
Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7502 (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & LM393G
Fan ModelNR135L (12V, 0.22A, rifle bearing)
5VSB Circuit
RectifierISD04N65A, QM3004D,  LS64 10L45 SBR
Step-Down ConverterAME5268
Standby PWM ControllerOn-Bright OB5269CP

Compared to the second-gen RM850x, this PSU employs different FETs in its PFC converter and another boost diode. The combined capacity of its bulk caps is lower as well. We didn't spot any differences between its secondary side's major components and the RM850x's, though.

All in all, this platform utilizes a modern design. We like seeing a microcontroller handle the fan's speed profile, facilitating lower noise output.

The photos above illustrate the RM750x's major components, while the following video shows its internals.

  • Dark Lord of Tech 18 June 2018 21:06
    Excellent. Thanks!
  • Co BIY 19 June 2018 14:48
    video has sound but no picture for me ?
  • joedavies87 24 June 2018 22:34
    I bought one last year and did not realize that I would need two EPS cables for future builds. Moved to EVGA. Corsair was too late.
