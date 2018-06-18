Corsair RM750x PSU Review: Improving On A Classic

Teardown & Component Analysis
|General Data
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|CWT
|Primary Side
|Transient Filter
|4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
|Inrush Protection
|NTC thermistor & relay
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C)
|APFC MOSFETs
|2x Vishay SiHF22N60E (650V, 13A @ 100°C, 0.18Ω) 1x SPN5003 FET (for reduced no-load consumption)
|APFC Boost Diode
|1x Power Integrations QH08TZ600 (600V, 8A @ 150°C)
|Hold-up Cap(s)
|2x Nichicon (400V, 1x 470uF, 1x 390uF, 2000h @ 105°C, GG)
|Main Switchers
|2x Infineon IPA60R190P6 (650V, 12.7A @ 100°C, 0.190Ω)
|APFC Controller
|Champion CM6500UNX
|Switching Controller
|Champion CM6901X
|Fan Controller
|PIC16F1503
|Topology
|Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
|Secondary Side
|+12V MOSFETs
|6x International Rectifier IRFH7004TRPBF (40V, 164A @ 100°C, 1.4mΩ)
|5V & 3.3V
|DC-DC converters: 6x QM3006D (30V, 57A @ 100°C, 5.5mΩ) PWM controller: ANPEC APW7159
|Filtering Capacitors
|Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY) Polymers: FPCAP
|Supervisor IC
|Weltrend WT7502 (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & LM393G
|Fan Model
|NR135L (12V, 0.22A, rifle bearing)
|5VSB Circuit
|Rectifier
|ISD04N65A, QM3004D, LS64 10L45 SBR
|Step-Down Converter
|AME5268
|Standby PWM Controller
|On-Bright OB5269CP
Compared to the second-gen RM850x, this PSU employs different FETs in its PFC converter and another boost diode. The combined capacity of its bulk caps is lower as well. We didn't spot any differences between its secondary side's major components and the RM850x's, though.
All in all, this platform utilizes a modern design. We like seeing a microcontroller handle the fan's speed profile, facilitating lower noise output.
The photos above illustrate the RM750x's major components, while the following video shows its internals.
