Corsair RM750x PSU Review: Improving On A Classic

Teardown & Component Analysis

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC thermistor & relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Vishay SiHF22N60E (650V, 13A @ 100°C, 0.18Ω) 1x SPN5003 FET (for reduced no-load consumption) APFC Boost Diode 1x Power Integrations QH08TZ600 (600V, 8A @ 150°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Nichicon (400V, 1x 470uF, 1x 390uF, 2000h @ 105°C, GG) Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPA60R190P6 (650V, 12.7A @ 100°C, 0.190Ω) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX Switching Controller Champion CM6901X Fan Controller PIC16F1503 Topology Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 6x International Rectifier IRFH7004TRPBF (40V, 164A @ 100°C, 1.4mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC converters: 6x QM3006D (30V, 57A @ 100°C, 5.5mΩ) PWM controller: ANPEC APW7159 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY) Polymers: FPCAP Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7502 (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & LM393G Fan Model NR135L (12V, 0.22A, rifle bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier ISD04N65A, QM3004D, LS64 10L45 SBR Step-Down Converter AME5268 Standby PWM Controller On-Bright OB5269CP

Compared to the second-gen RM850x, this PSU employs different FETs in its PFC converter and another boost diode. The combined capacity of its bulk caps is lower as well. We didn't spot any differences between its secondary side's major components and the RM850x's, though.

All in all, this platform utilizes a modern design. We like seeing a microcontroller handle the fan's speed profile, facilitating lower noise output.

Image 1 of 38 Image 2 of 38 Image 3 of 38 Image 4 of 38 Image 5 of 38 Image 6 of 38 Image 7 of 38 Image 8 of 38 Image 9 of 38 Image 10 of 38 Image 11 of 38 Image 12 of 38 Image 13 of 38 Image 14 of 38 Image 15 of 38 Image 16 of 38 Image 17 of 38 Image 18 of 38 Image 19 of 38 Image 20 of 38 Image 21 of 38 Image 22 of 38 Image 23 of 38 Image 24 of 38 Image 25 of 38 Image 26 of 38 Image 27 of 38 Image 28 of 38 Image 29 of 38 Image 30 of 38 Image 31 of 38 Image 32 of 38 Image 33 of 38 Image 34 of 38 Image 35 of 38 Image 36 of 38 Image 37 of 38 Image 38 of 38

The photos above illustrate the RM750x's major components, while the following video shows its internals.

