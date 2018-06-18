Corsair RM750x PSU Review: Improving On A Classic

Corsair RM750x V2 deals Corsair CP-9020187-UK 750 W... Amazon Prime £139.99 View

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the RM750x’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Under normal loads, the new RM750x is on par with its predecessor. Using light loads for testing, it's left behind (though not by much).

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the RM750x's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.197A 0.492A 0.482A 0.196A 19.659 66.908% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.862 12.200V 5.034V 3.305V 5.029V 29.382 115.08V 2 2.419A 0.989A 0.996A 0.396A 39.764 78.688% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.942 12.197V 5.034V 3.304V 5.025V 50.534 115.08V 3 3.645A 1.484A 1.513A 5.020A 59.907 83.865% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.967 12.195V 5.033V 3.302V 5.020V 71.433 115.08V 4 4.858A 1.985A 1.997A 0.796A 79.806 85.835% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.976 12.193V 5.031V 3.302V 5.015V 92.976 115.08V

Corsair's semi-passive mode lasted through all of our tests, and the RM750x's efficiency was satisfactory under especially light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.102A 0.513 76.796% 0.067 5.047V 0.668 115.09V 2 0.252A 1.270 78.589% 0.148 5.043V 1.616 115.10V 3 0.543A 2.731 79.343% 0.254 5.034V 3.442 115.10V 4 1.002A 5.032 78.429% 0.341 5.020V 6.416 115.10V 5 1.502A 7.516 77.926% 0.388 5.005V 9.645 115.10V 6 3.001A 14.894 76.305% 0.449 4.963V 19.519 115.10V

Unfortunately, this PSU's 5VSB rail wasn't as efficient as Corsair's previous-gen model. It's safe to assume that CWT made some changes to this circuit. But compared to other platforms, the new RM750x still performed pretty well.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.229V 5.036V 3.307V 5.035V 6.941 0.430 115.1V Standby 0.032 0.003 115.1V

Measured vampire power levels were pretty low in both test cases (115V and 230V).

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 47°C (116.6°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Once you stress the minor rails of these CWT platforms, they no longer operate passively. Fortunately, their fans spin slowly and don't make much noise. You have to apply more than 570W load on the +12V rail in order to make the RM750x output more than 20 dB(A) in a 32°C ambient environment.

