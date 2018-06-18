Corsair RM750x PSU Review: Improving On A Classic

Corsair RM750x V2 deals Corsair CP-9020187-UK 750 W... Amazon Prime £139.99 View

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the RM750x’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 3.5mV 3.3mV 7.0mV 4.2mV Pass 20% Load 4.9mV 4.1mV 7.8mV 4.8mV Pass 30% Load 7.7mV 3.9mV 8.1mV 4.8mV Pass 40% Load 7.4mV 7.3mV 9.5mV 8.4mV Pass 50% Load 7.3mV 6.5mV 9.1mV 6.9mV Pass 60% Load 6.3mV 4.1mV 8.3mV 5.1mV Pass 70% Load 6.9mV 4.5mV 8.6mV 5.4mV Pass 80% Load 7.0mV 5.7mV 8.5mV 6.4mV Pass 90% Load 7.1mV 6.0mV 10.7mV 7.0mV Pass 100% Load 7.3mV 5.4mV 10.1mV 6.5mV Pass 110% Load 8.0mV 6.9mV 13.9mV 14.7mV Pass Cross-Load 1 9.9mV 5.9mV 10.7mV 6.0mV Pass Cross-Load 2 7.7mV 6.2mV 10.0mV 7.5mV Pass

Ripple suppression on all of the rails was excellent. Corsair's good design, along with in-cable capacitors, got the job done.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

