Corsair RM750x PSU Review: Improving On A Classic

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the RM750x’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load3.5mV3.3mV7.0mV4.2mVPass
20% Load4.9mV4.1mV7.8mV4.8mVPass
30% Load7.7mV3.9mV8.1mV4.8mVPass
40% Load7.4mV7.3mV9.5mV8.4mVPass
50% Load7.3mV6.5mV9.1mV6.9mVPass
60% Load6.3mV4.1mV8.3mV5.1mVPass
70% Load6.9mV4.5mV8.6mV5.4mVPass
80% Load7.0mV5.7mV8.5mV6.4mVPass
90% Load7.1mV6.0mV10.7mV7.0mVPass
100% Load7.3mV5.4mV10.1mV6.5mVPass
110% Load8.0mV6.9mV13.9mV14.7mVPass
Cross-Load 19.9mV5.9mV10.7mV6.0mVPass
Cross-Load 27.7mV6.2mV10.0mV7.5mVPass
Ripple suppression on all of the rails was excellent. Corsair's good design, along with in-cable capacitors, got the job done.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.  

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

  • Dark Lord of Tech 18 June 2018 21:06
    Excellent. Thanks!
  • Co BIY 19 June 2018 14:48
    video has sound but no picture for me ?
  • joedavies87 24 June 2018 22:34
    I bought one last year and did not realize that I would need two EPS cables for future builds. Moved to EVGA. Corsair was too late.
