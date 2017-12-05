Corsair RM850x White PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss. Our main tools for disassembling PSUs are a Thermaltronics soldering and rework station and a Hakko FR-300 desoldering gun. Finally, for the identification of tiny parts we use an Andonstar HDMI digital microscope.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Platform Model - Primary Side Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBJ1510 (700V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Vishay SiHF22N60E (650V, 13A @ 100°C, 0.18Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x Power Integrations QH08TZ600 (600V, 8A @ 150°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Nichicon (400V, 470uF each or 940uF combined, 2000h @ 105°C, GG) Main Switchers 2x Vishay SiHG20N50C (560V, 11A @ 100°C, 0.27Ω) APFC Controller Infineon ICE3PCS01G - CM03X Switching Controller Infineon ICE2HS01G Topology Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC Resonant Controller Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 6x International Rectifier IRFH7004TRPBF (40V, 164A @ 100°C, 1.4 mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 4x QM3004D (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 8.5 mΩ) 2x QM3006D (30V, 57A @ 100°C, 5.5 mΩ) PWM Controller: Anpec APW7159 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000h @ 105°C, KZE), Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), Nippon Chemi-Con (5-6000h @ 105°C, KZH) Polymers: FPCAP Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7502 (OVP, UVP, SCP, PG), LM358 Fan Model NR135L (12V, 0.22A, Rifle Bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier SD04N65A FET, QM3004D FET, MBRU2045CT SBR (45V, 20A @ 125°C) Standby PWM Controller On-Bright OB5269CP

This is the same CWT platform found in all RMx PSUs, including the black RM850x. A half-bridge topology is used on the primary side, along with an LLC resonant converter. On the secondary side, a pair of DC-DC converters generate the minor rails. The +12V rail is generated through six FETs installed on two vertical boards with no heat sinks attached on them. Besides transferring power to the main PCB, a small number of bus bars also cool the +12V FETs.

Corsair's capacitor selection is typical for a good PSU. We find Nippon Chemi-Con KZE and KY electrolytic caps, along with some KZH and a number of Japanese polymer caps provided by FPCAP (Functional Polymer Aluminum Solid Electrolytic Capacitors).

The rifle bearing-based cooling fan spins slowly, so it won't be heard even under stressful conditions.

Finally, the build quality is excellent. An excess of white glue is there to make sure you won't hear any coil whine. It might not look good, but it's surprisingly functional. Since power supplies are rarely opened up, most users won't even know it's there.

The following footage shows the RM850x White's internals.



MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE:How We Test Power Supplies

MORE:All Power Supply Content