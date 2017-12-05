Corsair RM850x White PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 82.8A (116.9%), 12.054V 5V: 33.2A (132.8%), 5.033 3.3V: 33.5A (134%), 3.312V 5VSB: 7.3A (243.3%), 4.88V OPP 1016.96W (119.6%) OTP ✓ (170°C ambient @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor

The OCP triggering point at +12V is set properly, while the minor rails are a little higher, at around 135%. It seems as though the 5VSB rail is super strong; at 7.3A, the voltage levels are still within its limits. Over-power protection is configured well, at 120% of the PSU's maximum-rated capacity.

Over-temperature protection is set a little higher than usual in order to cope with the PSU's extended passive mode (when the minor rails aren't pushed hard, at least). The power-good signal is accurate, and short circuit protection is available on all rails.

The lack of a bypass relay for the NTC thermistor is strange for such a large platform. There's definitely room for one.



