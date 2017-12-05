Corsair RM850x White PSU Review

Protection Features
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: 82.8A (116.9%), 12.054V 5V: 33.2A (132.8%), 5.033 3.3V: 33.5A (134%), 3.312V 5VSB: 7.3A (243.3%), 4.88V
|OPP
|1016.96W (119.6%)
|OTP
|✓ (170°C ambient @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor
The OCP triggering point at +12V is set properly, while the minor rails are a little higher, at around 135%. It seems as though the 5VSB rail is super strong; at 7.3A, the voltage levels are still within its limits. Over-power protection is configured well, at 120% of the PSU's maximum-rated capacity.
Over-temperature protection is set a little higher than usual in order to cope with the PSU's extended passive mode (when the minor rails aren't pushed hard, at least). The power-good signal is accurate, and short circuit protection is available on all rails.
The lack of a bypass relay for the NTC thermistor is strange for such a large platform. There's definitely room for one.
The combes are also relatively poor quality and don't clip together brilliantly especially as there are multiples wires used in a couple of pins.
Is there a possibility to retest one of those Evga Supernova G2 units, like G2 750, in terms of the new hold-up time tests?
I read your Leadex Gold 550 review, where you find out the hold up time of that unit (and maybe the whole platform) is questionable and not really safe. So that made me think that the rest of the platform and also the Evga units are plagued by the same important mistake.
I own a G2 750 and after reading that review and some forum threads, I'm a bit worried now.
Hope you can help.
Best
RMx have always been better than the G2 because they're quieter.
Thanks for the answer Aris,
Do you think that these units are safe though? G3 850 seems fine on your tests. Are there dramatic differences between G2 750/850 and G3 850 in terms of bulk caps etc...? You have a rough estimation maybe?
Best
I looked into it before. The 650 G2 most likely has the problem where it drops the PWR_OK signal after the voltages go out of spec. The 550W should be fine. I'd assume the 750W is perfectly fine also. Not something to worry much about anyway.
Pretty sure those were some of the most unreliable units in history. RMA rates above 10% I believe.