Corsair SF450 Platinum SFX PSU Review: Best of the Best

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SF450’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.5mV 6.8mV 4.5mV 7.6mV Pass 20% Load 8.5mV 7.2mV 5.3mV 9.2mV Pass 30% Load 11.0mV 7.6mV 5.6mV 9.0mV Pass 40% Load 12.7mV 7.9mV 6.2mV 8.6mV Pass 50% Load 15.2mV 8.7mV 6.8mV 8.7mV Pass 60% Load 26.5mV 9.4mV 8.7mV 11.3mV Pass 70% Load 18.9mV 10.2mV 10.2mV 10.2mV Pass 80% Load 19.9mV 11.0mV 11.7mV 11.2mV Pass 90% Load 21.7mV 11.3mV 11.1mV 12.5mV Pass 100% Load 23.3mV 12.0mV 11.1mV 13.6mV Pass 110% Load 25.8mV 12.1mV 10.9mV 14.7mV Pass Cross-Load 1 9.9mV 11.6mV 11.2mV 15.6mV Pass Cross-Load 2 23.6mV 8.1mV 6.8mV 15.0mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression is great on every rail, despite the lack of in-cable capacitors. Plenty of polymer caps on the secondary side, along with a few electrolytic ones, enable clean DC rails.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4



