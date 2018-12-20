Trending

Corsair SF450 Platinum SFX PSU Review: Best of the Best

By

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SF450’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load5.5mV6.8mV4.5mV7.6mVPass
20% Load8.5mV7.2mV5.3mV9.2mVPass
30% Load11.0mV7.6mV5.6mV9.0mVPass
40% Load12.7mV7.9mV6.2mV8.6mVPass
50% Load15.2mV8.7mV6.8mV8.7mVPass
60% Load26.5mV9.4mV8.7mV11.3mVPass
70% Load18.9mV10.2mV10.2mV10.2mVPass
80% Load19.9mV11.0mV11.7mV11.2mVPass
90% Load21.7mV11.3mV11.1mV12.5mVPass
100% Load23.3mV12.0mV11.1mV13.6mVPass
110% Load25.8mV12.1mV10.9mV14.7mVPass
Cross-Load 19.9mV11.6mV11.2mV15.6mVPass
Cross-Load 223.6mV8.1mV6.8mV15.0mVPass
Ripple suppression is great on every rail, despite the lack of in-cable capacitors. Plenty of polymer caps on the secondary side, along with a few electrolytic ones, enable clean DC rails.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.  

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

