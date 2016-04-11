Corsair SF450 PSU Review

Corsair SF450 deals 161 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Corsair SF Series SF450 SFF... Amazon Prime £74.99 View

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SF450's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 19.1mV 5.9mV 6.5mV 5.4mV Pass 20% Load 28.0mV 6.1mV 6.7mV 5.2mV Pass 30% Load 26.9mV 6.4mV 7.5mV 5.6mV Pass 40% Load 24.9mV 6.7mV 8.3mV 5.6mV Pass 50% Load 23.3mV 7.1mV 8.4mV 5.6mV Pass 60% Load 24.4mV 7.5mV 8.7mV 5.8mV Pass 70% Load 25.3mV 9.7mV 9.5mV 6.4mV Pass 80% Load 25.7mV 10.3mV 10.8mV 6.5mV Pass 90% Load 26.7mV 10.8mV 12.4mV 7.0mV Pass 100% Load 27.8mV 11.5mV 16.6mV 7.7mV Pass 110% Load 28.5mV 11.7mV 17.1mV 7.9mV Pass Cross-Load 1 31.2mV 9.9mV 13.7mV 8.0mV Pass Cross-Load 2 26.6mV 8.8mV 13.6mV 7.0mV Pass

Ripple suppression is excellent on all rails. This PSU doesn't stop impressing us! And the best part is that, with such high-quality caps, these performance levels will last a long time.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2