Corsair SF600 Platinum PSU Review: Setting The SFX Performance Bar Higher

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SF600’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent and every other PSU's performance is shown relative to it.

The SF600 Platinum takes first place in our overall performance chart. We are anxiously waiting to see if Corsair's SF750 can dethrone it.

Performance Per Dollar & Pound

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the product’s performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

A high price gets in the way of a better value score, despite the SF600 Platinum's solid performance.

The SF600 Platinum's price is high in the UK too, so it falls behind the SF600 Gold's value rating. That's why Corsair decided to keep its original SF600 in production.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Click to see more results

The SF600 Platinum's overall output noise is impressively low, especially if you compare it to the Gold SF600.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click to see more results

Subjected to thousands of different load combinations, the SF600 Platinum shows everyone who's boss.

