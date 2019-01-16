Trending

Corsair SF600 Platinum PSU Review: Setting The SFX Performance Bar Higher

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SF600’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent and every other PSU's performance is shown relative to it.

The SF600 Platinum takes first place in our overall performance chart. We are anxiously waiting to see if Corsair's SF750 can dethrone it.

Performance Per Dollar & Pound

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the product’s performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

A high price gets in the way of a better value score, despite the SF600 Platinum's solid performance.

The SF600 Platinum's price is high in the UK too, so it falls behind the SF600 Gold's value rating. That's why Corsair decided to keep its original SF600 in production.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

The SF600 Platinum's overall output noise is impressively low, especially if you compare it to the Gold SF600.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Subjected to thousands of different load combinations, the SF600 Platinum shows everyone who's boss.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 16 January 2019 14:17
    Great review ARIS , I run the SF600 GOLD in my inwin case setup.
  • Co BIY 16 January 2019 14:55
    Less than 1% efficiency difference between Gold and Platinum ? Hard to make that pay under any normal use scenario.

    Glad to see that they made several other improvements for the Platinum model.
  • Co BIY 16 January 2019 15:14
    I don't see the load chart.
  • iankphone 16 January 2019 19:28
    I just completed my ncase-m1 build with this. It's really good.

    8700K, 2080Ti. Like a boss. I'm not overclocking however (insufficient cooling for that).
  • Aris_Mp 17 January 2019 02:43
    Just wait now for the SF750 to get reviewed :)
  • Dark Lord of Tech 17 January 2019 02:45
    21685936 said:
    Just wait now for the SF750 to get reviewed :)

    Looking forward to it. I will most likely get one for my next setup.
  • smitty2k1 24 January 2019 14:01
    Did you test the SF600 platinum with Vega graphics cards? I'm getting the OCP to trip on my just running the Vega 56 in turbo mode. The same thing was happening with my older Silverstone SX-650G power supply, and Silverstone confirmed that they had made an engineering change to fix the OCP tripping.

    It only happens in Destiny 2, no other games. I'm curious if this is a widespread issue, or something else with my system. It seems the Vega cards are tough on PSUs.
