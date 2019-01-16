Trending

Corsair SF600 Platinum PSU Review: Setting The SFX Performance Bar Higher

By

Editor's Choice

Protection Features & DC Power Sequencing

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V: 67.6A (135.2%), 11.998V 5V: 27.5A (137.5%), 5.025V 3.3V: 29.1A (145.5%), 3.312V 5VSB: 3.5A (140%), 4.956V
OPP809.49W (134.92%)
OTP✓ (145°C @ secondary side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKAccurate, but lower than 16ms
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

OCP levels on the +12V, 5V, and 5VSB rails are set properly. The triggering point at 3.3V is a bit higher than we would like to see. Still, the rail's voltage stays close to nominal and ripple remains well-controlled.

Over-power protection is configured correctly. Short circuit protection is present on every rail, just as we'd expect from a modern PSU. Finally, the power-good signal is accurate, though lower than the ATX spec's 16ms requirement.

Surge protection is handled by an MOV and an NTC thermistor, along with a bypass relay that safeguards against large inrush currents.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V voltages must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail’s output at all times.

For our first measurement, we turn the PSU off and switch it back on without load on any of its rails. In the second test, we set the PSU to standby mode, dial in a full load, and start the PSU. In the last test, with the PSU switched off, we dial in a full load before restoring power.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The 3.3V rail behaves well; its voltage remains lower than the 5V and +12V rails in all of our tests. We did, however, notice a turn-on voltage overshoot on the +12V rail during the last test. This doesn't affect DC power sequencing, but it still shouldn't happen.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 16 January 2019 14:17
    Great review ARIS , I run the SF600 GOLD in my inwin case setup.
    Reply
  • Co BIY 16 January 2019 14:55
    Less than 1% efficiency difference between Gold and Platinum ? Hard to make that pay under any normal use scenario.

    Glad to see that they made several other improvements for the Platinum model.
    Reply
  • Co BIY 16 January 2019 15:14
    I don't see the load chart.
    Reply
  • iankphone 16 January 2019 19:28
    I just completed my ncase-m1 build with this. It's really good.

    8700K, 2080Ti. Like a boss. I'm not overclocking however (insufficient cooling for that).
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 17 January 2019 02:43
    Just wait now for the SF750 to get reviewed :)
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 17 January 2019 02:45
    21685936 said:
    Just wait now for the SF750 to get reviewed :)

    Looking forward to it. I will most likely get one for my next setup.
    Reply
  • smitty2k1 24 January 2019 14:01
    Did you test the SF600 platinum with Vega graphics cards? I'm getting the OCP to trip on my just running the Vega 56 in turbo mode. The same thing was happening with my older Silverstone SX-650G power supply, and Silverstone confirmed that they had made an engineering change to fix the OCP tripping.

    It only happens in Destiny 2, no other games. I'm curious if this is a widespread issue, or something else with my system. It seems the Vega cards are tough on PSUs.
    Reply