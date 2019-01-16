Corsair SF600 Platinum PSU Review: Setting The SFX Performance Bar Higher

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SF600’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.7mV 6.2mV 4.1mV 5.6mV Pass 20% Load 8.5mV 6.3mV 4.8mV 7.2mV Pass 30% Load 11.2mV 6.6mV 5.0mV 7.6mV Pass 40% Load 13.5mV 7.1mV 5.5mV 9.0mV Pass 50% Load 17.7mV 7.7mV 6.3mV 9.1mV Pass 60% Load 21.2mV 8.1mV 6.9mV 11.5mV Pass 70% Load 18.2mV 11.0mV 8.1mV 11.2mV Pass 80% Load 20.4mV 10.6mV 9.0mV 13.0mV Pass 90% Load 23.1mV 10.9mV 9.1mV 14.4mV Pass 100% Load 25.2mV 10.7mV 9.7mV 16.4mV Pass 110% Load 27.9mV 11.0mV 10.3mV 17.9mV Pass Cross-Load 1 10.7mV 11.9mV 9.8mV 5.9mV Pass Cross-Load 2 25.6mV 8.5mV 6.4mV 18.7mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression is excellent on all of the rails without the need for in-cable capacitors, which most system builders hate dealing with.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

