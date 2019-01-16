Trending

Corsair SF600 Platinum PSU Review: Setting The SFX Performance Bar Higher

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SF600’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load5.7mV6.2mV4.1mV5.6mVPass
20% Load8.5mV6.3mV4.8mV7.2mVPass
30% Load11.2mV6.6mV5.0mV7.6mVPass
40% Load13.5mV7.1mV5.5mV9.0mVPass
50% Load17.7mV7.7mV6.3mV9.1mVPass
60% Load21.2mV8.1mV6.9mV11.5mVPass
70% Load18.2mV11.0mV8.1mV11.2mVPass
80% Load20.4mV10.6mV9.0mV13.0mVPass
90% Load23.1mV10.9mV9.1mV14.4mVPass
100% Load25.2mV10.7mV9.7mV16.4mVPass
110% Load27.9mV11.0mV10.3mV17.9mVPass
Cross-Load 110.7mV11.9mV9.8mV5.9mVPass
Cross-Load 225.6mV8.5mV6.4mV18.7mVPass
Ripple suppression is excellent on all of the rails without the need for in-cable capacitors, which most system builders hate dealing with.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.  

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

  • Dark Lord of Tech 16 January 2019 14:17
    Great review ARIS , I run the SF600 GOLD in my inwin case setup.
  • Co BIY 16 January 2019 14:55
    Less than 1% efficiency difference between Gold and Platinum ? Hard to make that pay under any normal use scenario.

    Glad to see that they made several other improvements for the Platinum model.
  • Co BIY 16 January 2019 15:14
    I don't see the load chart.
  • iankphone 16 January 2019 19:28
    I just completed my ncase-m1 build with this. It's really good.

    8700K, 2080Ti. Like a boss. I'm not overclocking however (insufficient cooling for that).
  • Aris_Mp 17 January 2019 02:43
    Just wait now for the SF750 to get reviewed :)
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 17 January 2019 02:45
    21685936 said:
    Just wait now for the SF750 to get reviewed :)

    Looking forward to it. I will most likely get one for my next setup.
  • smitty2k1 24 January 2019 14:01
    Did you test the SF600 platinum with Vega graphics cards? I'm getting the OCP to trip on my just running the Vega 56 in turbo mode. The same thing was happening with my older Silverstone SX-650G power supply, and Silverstone confirmed that they had made an engineering change to fix the OCP tripping.

    It only happens in Destiny 2, no other games. I'm curious if this is a widespread issue, or something else with my system. It seems the Vega cards are tough on PSUs.
