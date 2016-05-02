Corsair SF600 Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time is longer than the ATX spec's 17ms requirement, while the power-good signal's hold-up time also falls within spec. The single bulk cap obviously has enough capacity for this PSU's needs.

When input voltage is removed, we do observe a brief overshoot at +12V, though it's well under the ATX spec's limit (13.2V).

Inrush Current

The inrush current is a little higher than expected, mostly with 230VAC input.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.190A 1.985A 1.976A 0.990A 59.79 83.00% 2270 35.0 38.26 °C 0.975 11.976V 5.042V 3.335V 5.041V 72.04 42.23 °C 115.1V 2 7.421A 2.971A 2.974A 1.191A 119.70 88.22% 2400 37.1 38.69 °C 0.981 11.973V 5.034V 3.328V 5.035V 135.69 43.05 °C 115.1V 3 12.014A 3.482A 3.490A 1.391A 179.89 89.98% 2640 38.3 39.81 °C 0.978 11.969V 5.028V 3.321V 5.028V 199.92 44.50 °C 115.1V 4 16.596A 3.983A 3.980A 1.589A 239.74 90.68% 2860 40.3 39.93 °C 0.981 11.965V 5.021V 3.315V 5.021V 264.37 44.91 °C 115.1V 5 20.836A 4.979A 4.988A 1.795A 299.68 90.70% 3205 42.5 40.90 °C 0.985 11.961V 5.015V 3.307V 5.013V 330.41 46.40 °C 115.1V 6 25.081A 5.989A 6.001A 1.995A 359.69 90.19% 3640 45.0 41.56 °C 0.988 11.958V 5.008V 3.299V 5.005V 398.80 47.54 °C 115.1V 7 29.320A 7.005A 7.016A 2.201A 419.67 89.84% 3750 45.5 42.05 °C 0.991 11.956V 5.000V 3.292V 4.998V 467.13 48.40 °C 115.1V 8 33.561A 8.012A 8.035A 2.403A 479.63 89.38% 3750 45.5 44.06 °C 0.992 11.956V 4.991V 3.285V 4.990V 536.62 51.14 °C 115.1V 9 38.240A 8.522A 8.570A 2.405A 539.69 88.82% 3750 45.5 44.61 °C 0.993 11.954V 4.986V 3.278V 4.985V 607.60 52.17 °C 115.1V 10 42.869A 9.042A 9.073A 2.510A 599.64 88.20% 3750 45.5 47.18 °C 0.994 11.953V 4.980V 3.273V 4.980V 679.87 55.69 °C 115.1V 11 47.900A 9.052A 9.086A 2.511A 659.57 87.66% 3750 45.5 47.23 °C 0.995 11.949V 4.974V 3.268V 4.975V 752.43 55.93 °C 115.0V CL1 0.101A 14.022A 14.005A 0.005A 117.83 83.84% 3750 45.5 44.65 °C 0.982 11.980V 5.014V 3.305V 5.035V 140.54 50.14 °C 115.1V CL2 58.289A 1.003A 1.004A 1.002A 709.93 87.66% 3750 45.5 46.81 °C 0.996 11.951V 4.988V 3.289V 5.003V 809.84 54.71 °C 115.1V

Load regulation at +12V is tight. It's also good on the minor rails, remaining within 2 percent. This PSU easily meets the 80 PLUS Gold requirements, even in hotter-than-normal ambient environments. That this platform is highly resilient to elevated temperatures means a lot, since the airflow in a compact chassis isn't going to be as good as larger ATX cases.

The PSU's fan spins quickly to cope with increased thermal loads. Naturally, this leads to a lot of noise. But we've seen ATX PSUs with larger fans that get a lot louder under similar conditions. Still, given our recent experience with the SF450, we think Corsair went too far with the SF600's fan profile. The company likely has room to relax it a bit.