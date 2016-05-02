Corsair SF600 Power Supply Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Hold-Up Time
The hold-up time is longer than the ATX spec's 17ms requirement, while the power-good signal's hold-up time also falls within spec. The single bulk cap obviously has enough capacity for this PSU's needs.
When input voltage is removed, we do observe a brief overshoot at +12V, though it's well under the ATX spec's limit (13.2V).
Inrush Current
The inrush current is a little higher than expected, mostly with 230VAC input.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed (RPM)
|Noise (dB[A])
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|3.190A
|1.985A
|1.976A
|0.990A
|59.79
|83.00%
|2270
|35.0
|38.26 °C
|0.975
|11.976V
|5.042V
|3.335V
|5.041V
|72.04
|42.23 °C
|115.1V
|2
|7.421A
|2.971A
|2.974A
|1.191A
|119.70
|88.22%
|2400
|37.1
|38.69 °C
|0.981
|11.973V
|5.034V
|3.328V
|5.035V
|135.69
|43.05 °C
|115.1V
|3
|12.014A
|3.482A
|3.490A
|1.391A
|179.89
|89.98%
|2640
|38.3
|39.81 °C
|0.978
|11.969V
|5.028V
|3.321V
|5.028V
|199.92
|44.50 °C
|115.1V
|4
|16.596A
|3.983A
|3.980A
|1.589A
|239.74
|90.68%
|2860
|40.3
|39.93 °C
|0.981
|11.965V
|5.021V
|3.315V
|5.021V
|264.37
|44.91 °C
|115.1V
|5
|20.836A
|4.979A
|4.988A
|1.795A
|299.68
|90.70%
|3205
|42.5
|40.90 °C
|0.985
|11.961V
|5.015V
|3.307V
|5.013V
|330.41
|46.40 °C
|115.1V
|6
|25.081A
|5.989A
|6.001A
|1.995A
|359.69
|90.19%
|3640
|45.0
|41.56 °C
|0.988
|11.958V
|5.008V
|3.299V
|5.005V
|398.80
|47.54 °C
|115.1V
|7
|29.320A
|7.005A
|7.016A
|2.201A
|419.67
|89.84%
|3750
|45.5
|42.05 °C
|0.991
|11.956V
|5.000V
|3.292V
|4.998V
|467.13
|48.40 °C
|115.1V
|8
|33.561A
|8.012A
|8.035A
|2.403A
|479.63
|89.38%
|3750
|45.5
|44.06 °C
|0.992
|11.956V
|4.991V
|3.285V
|4.990V
|536.62
|51.14 °C
|115.1V
|9
|38.240A
|8.522A
|8.570A
|2.405A
|539.69
|88.82%
|3750
|45.5
|44.61 °C
|0.993
|11.954V
|4.986V
|3.278V
|4.985V
|607.60
|52.17 °C
|115.1V
|10
|42.869A
|9.042A
|9.073A
|2.510A
|599.64
|88.20%
|3750
|45.5
|47.18 °C
|0.994
|11.953V
|4.980V
|3.273V
|4.980V
|679.87
|55.69 °C
|115.1V
|11
|47.900A
|9.052A
|9.086A
|2.511A
|659.57
|87.66%
|3750
|45.5
|47.23 °C
|0.995
|11.949V
|4.974V
|3.268V
|4.975V
|752.43
|55.93 °C
|115.0V
|CL1
|0.101A
|14.022A
|14.005A
|0.005A
|117.83
|83.84%
|3750
|45.5
|44.65 °C
|0.982
|11.980V
|5.014V
|3.305V
|5.035V
|140.54
|50.14 °C
|115.1V
|CL2
|58.289A
|1.003A
|1.004A
|1.002A
|709.93
|87.66%
|3750
|45.5
|46.81 °C
|0.996
|11.951V
|4.988V
|3.289V
|5.003V
|809.84
|54.71 °C
|115.1V
Load regulation at +12V is tight. It's also good on the minor rails, remaining within 2 percent. This PSU easily meets the 80 PLUS Gold requirements, even in hotter-than-normal ambient environments. That this platform is highly resilient to elevated temperatures means a lot, since the airflow in a compact chassis isn't going to be as good as larger ATX cases.
The PSU's fan spins quickly to cope with increased thermal loads. Naturally, this leads to a lot of noise. But we've seen ATX PSUs with larger fans that get a lot louder under similar conditions. Still, given our recent experience with the SF450, we think Corsair went too far with the SF600's fan profile. The company likely has room to relax it a bit.
Just like Aris said, what is the reason to go from the SF450 to the SF600, if you can't put another GPU?
+150 watts only to feed SATA devices???!!
Yeah, because this PSU is intended to power top-end Mini ITX systems which can only run a single GPU. I thought that was obvious, or is there some standard requirement to review a component entirely in isolation without considering its application?
Headroom. I'm current running an original Titan and i5 2500 on Silverstone's ST45-G modualr PSU, and I'm only overclocking the Titan. However, I'm moving the Titan to a new build with a i7 6700K and I don't feel too comfortable pushing both the CPU and the GPU as far as they'd go with only 450W. I'd have no worries with a 600W.
Yes. They're designed to work in ultra compact cases like the Silverstone Raven RVZ01B, RVZ02B, as well as the Fractal Design Node 202. I think Corsair is even releasing their own ultra compact case at some point. But the trend is that cases are getting smaller, not bigger. Sure there will always be a market for ATX and EATX, but with Steam Box, you will start to see more of a demand for this type of case. With each generation from here on out, you'll see single cards be just as powerful as a dual card system. So you can get by with no SLI.
A 980Ti is recommended, by nVidia, to have a 600W PSU and that is for the stock 1000MHz speed 980Ti. If we consider the fact that the majority of 980Tis come stock with 10-20% overclocks then a 600W SF PSU would be preferable for a high end ITX build. I can tell you a lot of people throw 980Tis into ITX builds.
GPU mfrs' recommended PSU capacities are always inflated to compensate for the mediocre ( or worse ) PSUs that flood the mainstream and OEM space. A 980 Ti will pull at most 250W - 275W, depending on OC, during a heavy gaming load. Torture tests can go above 300W, but no one mines with an ITX box. Adding the 130W you'll see from the rest of a typical i7 system, you'd rarely see this go above 400W. That's an 88% load on a 450W PSU. Tight, but certainly not risky or dangerous. As I constantly remind people, my i7 + 290X test bed runs just fine on a 500W PSU, and that GPU is a lot hungrier than the 980 Ti.
The only legitimate use for this PSU, with it's 600W but very limited cables, that I can think of is a heavily OC'd ITX gaming box built in a case that requires an SFX PSU. I can't find a single Z170 or X99 ITX board that has more than an 8-pin CPU power connector, so the PSU's limitation there shouldn't matter. Split the load 300W for the GPU, 250W for the CPU and rest of the system and you duck in just under the power limit. But again, that only makes sense if you MUST use a SFX PSU. Plenty of small cases support full size ATX units, where you have a lot more selection.
This feels as though either Corsair is trying to fleece some customers into spending more than necessary or they got lazy in expanding a product line by increasing capacity without also taking the trouble to re-tool the cabling.