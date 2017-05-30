Corsair TX750M PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The TX750M's hold-up time is lower than 17ms, and its power-good signal doesn't exceed 16ms like the ATX spec requires. At least the power-good signal is accurate, though.

Of the entire TX-M family, only Corsair's TX850M exceeds a 17ms hold-up time. Unfortunately, its power-good signal drops too early. In budget-oriented PSUs like these, smaller bulk caps are used to save money, inevitably leading to lower hold-up times than what we find from high-end PSUs. Regardless of price, though, every PSU is expected to satisfy the ATX specification if it's manufacturer claims compliance.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is normal for a 750W unit.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the TX750M's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU supports Intel's C6/C7 power states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.402A 1.985A 1.982A 0.986A 74.794 84.959% 1250 RPM 29.8 dB(A) 38.74°C 0.988 12.088V 5.039V 3.329V 5.054V 88.035 40.59°C 115.12V 2 9.841A 2.971A 2.974A 1.186A 149.730 89.007% 1300 RPM 30.5 dB(A) 39.08°C 0.982 12.081V 5.036V 3.326V 5.049V 168.223 41.34°C 115.11V 3 15.640A 3.478A 3.486A 1.385A 224.895 90.406% 1395 RPM 31.2 dB(A) 39.63°C 0.989 12.073V 5.033V 3.323V 5.043V 248.760 42.16°C 115.11V 4 21.431A 3.975A 3.972A 1.587A 299.747 90.765% 1455 RPM 32.4 dB(A) 40.18°C 0.992 12.065V 5.030V 3.321V 5.038V 330.246 43.09°C 115.11V 5 26.896A 4.973A 4.972A 1.784A 374.736 90.595% 1545 RPM 34.2 dB(A) 40.92°C 0.994 12.056V 5.028V 3.318V 5.032V 413.641 44.37°C 115.11V 6 32.359A 5.973A 5.970A 1.987A 449.658 90.196% 1660 RPM 36.1 dB(A) 41.57°C 0.995 12.048V 5.024V 3.316V 5.028V 498.537 45.75°C 115.11V 7 37.839A 6.976A 6.971A 2.190A 524.660 89.619% 1730 RPM 37.4 dB(A) 42.21°C 0.996 12.039V 5.021V 3.313V 5.021V 585.434 46.88°C 115.10V 8 43.323A 7.972A 7.971A 2.391A 599.570 88.888% 1840 RPM 39.8 dB(A) 43.17°C 0.996 12.030V 5.019V 3.311V 5.015V 674.525 48.58°C 115.10V 9 49.248A 8.476A 8.488A 2.393A 674.653 88.108% 1840 RPM 39.8 dB(A) 44.20°C 0.997 12.022V 5.017V 3.308V 5.011V 765.713 50.41°C 115.10V 10 54.923A 8.981A 8.979A 3.000A 749.514 87.199% 1840 RPM 39.8 dB(A) 45.28°C 0.997 12.013V 5.014V 3.307V 5.000V 859.544 52.71°C 115.12V 11 61.198A 8.984A 8.984A 3.000A 824.393 86.357% 1840 RPM 39.8 dB(A) 46.55°C 0.995 12.005V 5.012V 3.305V 4.997V 954.631 55.15°C 115.11V CL1 0.101A 16.027A 16.004A 0.004A 134.877 82.478% 1670 RPM 36.2 dB(A) 43.48°C 0.983 12.075V 5.025V 3.318V 5.058V 163.530 47.58°C 115.12V CL2 62.451A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 763.756 87.870% 1840 RPM 39.8 dB(A) 45.23°C 0.997 12.015V 5.021V 3.316V 5.035V 869.185 51.93°C 115.11V

Our TX750M sample registers the best load regulation among all TX-Ms, especially on the minor and 5VSB rails. This is noteworthy, since normally the lowest-capacity models based on a given platform achieve superior load regulation. In this case, it's the second-strongest TX-M faring most admirably.

According to 80 PLUS, the TX750M satisfies its Gold level's requirements, even under high ambient temperatures. Corsair usually makes absolutely sure its specifications are accurate, and that's clearly the case here.

Despite ample efficiency, we're less satisfied by Corsair's fan profile under tough conditions. Even with less than 100W load, the fan spins at 1250 RPM, generating close to 30 dB(A). At least the TX750M's top speed is capped at 1840 RPM, keeping noise output under 40 dB(A). Still, we think the fan profile could be less aggressive. After all, this is an 80 PLUS Gold-rated PSU. We suspect that a long warranty has Corsair playing it safe in the temperature department.



