Corsair TX750M PSU Review

By

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.  Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

OCP12V: ✗ 5V: 34.2A (137%) 3.3V: 35.0A (140%) 5VSB: 5.6A (187%)
OPP992.3W (132%)
OTP✓ (110°C @ secondary side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The OCP thresholds on the minor rails are where we'd expect them to be, given our experience so far. However, the 5VSB rail's OCP point should be set lower in our opinion.

OPP is a little higher than normal, while OTP looks low. But we didn't encounter any problems during our high ambient testing, so this protection feature probably won't cause any unwanted shut-downs under real-world conditions.

As expected, short circuit protection is present on all rails, and the power-good signal is accurate.


6 Comments
  • NinjaNerd56 30 May 2017 18:51
    I have one of the 'sister' versions of this PSU. I like it a lot. My case is all air cooled, so I never hear the fan on the Corsair.
    Reply
  • Dom_79 30 May 2017 20:16
    So I guess this is a "re-release" of the TX-xxxM semi-modular line?

    https://www.newegg.ca/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817139030

    I have one of these ^ sitting in a box somewhere. Not that bad a unit but I hope they don't go through another "V2" fiasco with thise new line. If memory serves, the last time the issue was attributed to using a newer OEM manufacturer...

    Great review though! Very thorough and well presented :)
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 30 May 2017 22:59
    Thanks for the review Aris, it looks like with a few tweaks, this platform could really kill it
    Reply
  • mrmez 31 May 2017 07:43
    Got a TX-750w 9 years ago.
    Still going great!
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 02 June 2017 02:11
    Any chance to review the new CX series released by Corsair recently. Not the M , but the non modular CX.
    Reply
  • superninja12 04 June 2017 19:55
    I needed this review , thank you :D
    Reply