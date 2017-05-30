Corsair TX750M PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: ✗ 5V: 34.2A (137%) 3.3V: 35.0A (140%) 5VSB: 5.6A (187%) OPP 992.3W (132%) OTP ✓ (110°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The OCP thresholds on the minor rails are where we'd expect them to be, given our experience so far. However, the 5VSB rail's OCP point should be set lower in our opinion.

OPP is a little higher than normal, while OTP looks low. But we didn't encounter any problems during our high ambient testing, so this protection feature probably won't cause any unwanted shut-downs under real-world conditions.

As expected, short circuit protection is present on all rails, and the power-good signal is accurate.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content