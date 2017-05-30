Trending

Corsair TX750M PSU Review

By

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

This table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TX750M's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load16.5mV5.3mV7.9mV4.3mVPass
20% Load23.2mV6.3mV8.7mV6.0mVPass
30% Load21.3mV9.0mV17.2mV7.2mVPass
40% Load22.2mV7.1mV11.1mV8.8mVPass
50% Load25.0mV7.3mV11.9mV13.1mVPass
60% Load29.1mV7.7mV12.4mV13.2mVPass
70% Load32.1mV8.8mV15.2mV14.7mVPass
80% Load36.5mV8.7mV15.2mV17.1mVPass
90% Load43.1mV10.0mV15.3mV19.8mVPass
100% Load49.4mV14.4mV19.9mV24.9mVPass
110% Load53.7mV14.7mV20.1mV26.4mVPass
Cross-Load 124.6mV9.4mV12.5mV10.3mVPass
Cross-Load 252.5mV16.6mV20.7mV25.5mVPass
Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression at +12V isn't particularly good given today's standards in this category. We'd like to see much lower values (less than 40mV), worst-case.

On the other hand, both minor rails perform significantly better than the +12V rail.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • NinjaNerd56 30 May 2017 18:51
    I have one of the 'sister' versions of this PSU. I like it a lot. My case is all air cooled, so I never hear the fan on the Corsair.
    Reply
  • Dom_79 30 May 2017 20:16
    So I guess this is a "re-release" of the TX-xxxM semi-modular line?

    https://www.newegg.ca/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817139030

    I have one of these ^ sitting in a box somewhere. Not that bad a unit but I hope they don't go through another "V2" fiasco with thise new line. If memory serves, the last time the issue was attributed to using a newer OEM manufacturer...

    Great review though! Very thorough and well presented :)
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 30 May 2017 22:59
    Thanks for the review Aris, it looks like with a few tweaks, this platform could really kill it
    Reply
  • mrmez 31 May 2017 07:43
    Got a TX-750w 9 years ago.
    Still going great!
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 02 June 2017 02:11
    Any chance to review the new CX series released by Corsair recently. Not the M , but the non modular CX.
    Reply
  • superninja12 04 June 2017 19:55
    I needed this review , thank you :D
    Reply