Corsair TX750M PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
This table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TX750M's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|16.5mV
|5.3mV
|7.9mV
|4.3mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|23.2mV
|6.3mV
|8.7mV
|6.0mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|21.3mV
|9.0mV
|17.2mV
|7.2mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|22.2mV
|7.1mV
|11.1mV
|8.8mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|25.0mV
|7.3mV
|11.9mV
|13.1mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|29.1mV
|7.7mV
|12.4mV
|13.2mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|32.1mV
|8.8mV
|15.2mV
|14.7mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|36.5mV
|8.7mV
|15.2mV
|17.1mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|43.1mV
|10.0mV
|15.3mV
|19.8mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|49.4mV
|14.4mV
|19.9mV
|24.9mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|53.7mV
|14.7mV
|20.1mV
|26.4mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|24.6mV
|9.4mV
|12.5mV
|10.3mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|52.5mV
|16.6mV
|20.7mV
|25.5mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression at +12V isn't particularly good given today's standards in this category. We'd like to see much lower values (less than 40mV), worst-case.
On the other hand, both minor rails perform significantly better than the +12V rail.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
