Corsair TX750M PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

This table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TX750M's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 16.5mV 5.3mV 7.9mV 4.3mV Pass 20% Load 23.2mV 6.3mV 8.7mV 6.0mV Pass 30% Load 21.3mV 9.0mV 17.2mV 7.2mV Pass 40% Load 22.2mV 7.1mV 11.1mV 8.8mV Pass 50% Load 25.0mV 7.3mV 11.9mV 13.1mV Pass 60% Load 29.1mV 7.7mV 12.4mV 13.2mV Pass 70% Load 32.1mV 8.8mV 15.2mV 14.7mV Pass 80% Load 36.5mV 8.7mV 15.2mV 17.1mV Pass 90% Load 43.1mV 10.0mV 15.3mV 19.8mV Pass 100% Load 49.4mV 14.4mV 19.9mV 24.9mV Pass 110% Load 53.7mV 14.7mV 20.1mV 26.4mV Pass Cross-Load 1 24.6mV 9.4mV 12.5mV 10.3mV Pass Cross-Load 2 52.5mV 16.6mV 20.7mV 25.5mV Pass

Ripple suppression at +12V isn't particularly good given today's standards in this category. We'd like to see much lower values (less than 40mV), worst-case.

On the other hand, both minor rails perform significantly better than the +12V rail.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

