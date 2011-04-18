Eight 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) Memory Kits For P67 Express, Rounded Up

G.Skill And Geil

G.Skill Ripjaws-X F3-12800CL7D-8GBXH

G.Skill was the only company to release a product specifically targeting the LGA 1155 market. That basically means it listened to the concerns of overclockers and labeled its RAM for 1.60 V and a standard memory ratio.

That means G.Skill also programmed XMP with those same limitations, at DDR3-1600 CAS 7-8-7-24. Like all of today’s modules, systems will detect these as DDR3-1333 CAS 9, and builders must either select the XMP value in the BIOS or configure the modules manually.

G.Skill memory carries a lifetime warranty.

Geil Evo Two GET38GB2200C9ADC

Golden Emperor appears to be one of the three companies that didn’t get the memo about base clock limitations for LGA 1155 platforms. As we stated previously, though, the hardware is still suitable for Intel's newer platform. Had the firm altered this model to work in lock-step with Sandy Bridge's altered BCLK behavior, it might have called these DDR3-2133 at 1.60 V, rather than DDR3-2200 at 1.65 V.

Selecting the XMP-2200 profile in our motherboard’s BIOS caused these modules to be configured as DDR3-2133 CAS 9. Builders can expect their systems to boot at DDR3-1333 CAS 9 prior to that adjustment.

Geil provides a full lifetime replacement warranty on all of its branded DRAM products.