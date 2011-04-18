Eight 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) Memory Kits For P67 Express, Rounded Up

G.Skill And Geil
G.Skill Ripjaws-X F3-12800CL7D-8GBXH
G.Skill was the only company to release a product specifically targeting the LGA 1155 market. That basically means it listened to the concerns of overclockers and labeled its RAM for 1.60 V and a standard memory ratio.
That means G.Skill also programmed XMP with those same limitations, at DDR3-1600 CAS 7-8-7-24. Like all of today’s modules, systems will detect these as DDR3-1333 CAS 9, and builders must either select the XMP value in the BIOS or configure the modules manually.
G.Skill memory carries a lifetime warranty.
Geil Evo Two GET38GB2200C9ADC
Golden Emperor appears to be one of the three companies that didn’t get the memo about base clock limitations for LGA 1155 platforms. As we stated previously, though, the hardware is still suitable for Intel's newer platform. Had the firm altered this model to work in lock-step with Sandy Bridge's altered BCLK behavior, it might have called these DDR3-2133 at 1.60 V, rather than DDR3-2200 at 1.65 V.
Selecting the XMP-2200 profile in our motherboard’s BIOS caused these modules to be configured as DDR3-2133 CAS 9. Builders can expect their systems to boot at DDR3-1333 CAS 9 prior to that adjustment.
Geil provides a full lifetime replacement warranty on all of its branded DRAM products.
stuff rated 7-7-7-18 ment something, I thought …
BUT
If I could do it over again I'd get that overly expensive DDR3 motherboard and just 1GB of RAM then later add more RAM sticks
Whenever DDR4 comes I'll jump in with small sticks and upgrade to more RAM when it gets cheaper (due to 20nm->15nm shrink)
Well, that's when Windows 9 arrives and 16 cores is the mainstream (2017?) I hope I have enough money for 3D projector at QuadHD, 4feet by 8feet white wall...
I would like to see a cheaper stick thrown in there like my Kinston Standard 512M X 64 Non-ECC 1333MHz 240-pin Unbuffered DIMM (DDR3, 1.5V, CL9, FBGA, Gold)
These RAMs with 19" Alloy wheels dont really seem to be worth their pricetags.
I think it is safe to say it is better to spend money on a better graphics card or CPU, perhaps a PSU.