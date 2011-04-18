Trending

Eight 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) Memory Kits For P67 Express, Rounded Up

By

Intel’s newest platform lineup has the same memory requirements as P55 Express, yet some of the modules available for it are rated differently. We discuss those differences on our quest to find the best performance/price in an 8 GB dual-channel kit.

Kingston And Patriot

Kingston HyperX T1 KHX1600C9D3T1K2/8GX

Kingston is one of several manufacturers to play it safe by sending modules that can run at rated settings on virtually any manually-configurable motherboard, using super-tall heat spreaders to visually separate its product from competing models. Of course these are still overclockable, and we intend to determine the extent of that capability.

Like all of today’s modules, Kingston’s DDR3-1600 CAS 9 uses an XMP profile to set its rated frequency and timings, defaulting to DDR3-1333 CAS 9 using SPD. Unlike other DDR3-1600 products, this one specifies the full 1.65 V limit of Intel’s previous-generation platform to guarantee stability.

Many builders have mentioned that voltage levels above 1.60 V are ineffective at boosting their LGA 1155 memory overclocks, and today we’re following the advice of those builders in our testing. That should give us a good idea whether 1.65 V is really required here.

Kingston provides a lifetime warranty on all of its DRAM products.

Patriot Viper Xtreme PXD38G1866ELK

Patriot shoots straight for an available multiplier with its DDR3-1866 Enhanced Latency Kit, yet retains the 1.65 V rating that many current users claim to be excessive. Whether or not settings in excess of 1.60 V are really useful likely depends on platform specifics, but we at least know that 1.65 V is supposed to be safe.

Because it uses a direct multiplier that’s available on most performance-oriented platforms, XMP-enabled motherboards configure the rated settings simply by selecting the profile in BIOS. Motherboards lacking this feature must be configured manually, as SPD defaults these to DDR3-1333 CAS 9.

Patriot offers a full lifetime warranty to the original purchaser of its DRAM products.

48 Comments Comment from the forums
  • James296 18 April 2011 11:30
    now watch as that kingston ram price suddenly jumps up :/
    Reply
  • tacoslave 18 April 2011 11:31
    i miss the days when you could get 4gb of ram for 30 bucks *sigh*
    Reply
  • hmp_goose 18 April 2011 11:51
    What happened to "get DDR3-1333 with tight timing: You'll never be able to appreciate `faster' stuff"?

    stuff rated 7-7-7-18 ment something, I thought …
    Reply
  • werr20 18 April 2011 12:44
    what cpu cooler did you use? because some cpu coolers don't alow big memory ram instal
    Reply
  • enforcer22 18 April 2011 13:35
    MMk sorry goose more ram is almost always and i mean 99.99999% better then faster ram :) i never saw any differences in ram speed turning off t1 and t2 timings slowing it down to a crawl turning off dual channel.. NEVER gave me an effective visual result. But adding more ram always gave me an instant result. I had this same argument with someone last week.. Nice to now have proof he was wrong about faster ram meaning something :) My ram is rated at 1600 but i have it only set on 1333 :/
    Reply
  • dalauder 18 April 2011 13:40
    My DDR3 2000 CL9 runs @ 1915MHz CL6 just fine. And I had some DDR2 800 @ 1010MHz & DDR2 533 @ 727MHz. I think most RAM just OC's nicely. I've also had a few weaker sticks (DDR2 667 that can't go over 727MHz), but it all exceeds posted specs.
    Reply
  • CyberAngel 18 April 2011 15:34
    I'm expecting to get my 2*4GB + 2*4GB DDR2 800MHz this week
    BUT
    If I could do it over again I'd get that overly expensive DDR3 motherboard and just 1GB of RAM then later add more RAM sticks

    Whenever DDR4 comes I'll jump in with small sticks and upgrade to more RAM when it gets cheaper (due to 20nm->15nm shrink)
    Well, that's when Windows 9 arrives and 16 cores is the mainstream (2017?) I hope I have enough money for 3D projector at QuadHD, 4feet by 8feet white wall...
    Reply
  • Onus 18 April 2011 15:49
    I would like to have seen something like the G.Skill Value series tested, but it really looks like RAM just doesn't make all that much difference for games.
    Reply
  • ubercake 18 April 2011 16:34
    I know this wasn't the primary focus of the article, though it is a good example of how sending more juice to your RAM and upping the speed on it has no noticeable effect on gaming performance.
    Reply
  • gaborbarla 18 April 2011 16:46
    ubercakeI know this wasn't the primary focus of the article, though it is a good example of how sending more juice to your RAM and upping the speed on it has no noticeable effect on gaming performance.Agreed,

    I would like to see a cheaper stick thrown in there like my Kinston Standard 512M X 64 Non-ECC 1333MHz 240-pin Unbuffered DIMM (DDR3, 1.5V, CL9, FBGA, Gold)

    These RAMs with 19" Alloy wheels dont really seem to be worth their pricetags.

    I think it is safe to say it is better to spend money on a better graphics card or CPU, perhaps a PSU.
    Reply