Eight 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) Memory Kits For P67 Express, Rounded Up

DDR3-1866 Test Results
Geil and Kingston tie for first place at DDR3-1866 bandwidth, since both have the same 8-9-8-10 timings. Geil retains its top position because the chart is sorted by performance first, and then alphabetically.
Patriot’s slower 9-10-9-10 timings still allow it to take the top position in game tests, again falling within the margin of error. Anyone looking for bigger differences must first create a memory bottleneck by lowering game details and/or resolution, in effect removing the GPU bottleneck that affects a greater number of gamers using real-world settings.
stuff rated 7-7-7-18 ment something, I thought …
BUT
If I could do it over again I'd get that overly expensive DDR3 motherboard and just 1GB of RAM then later add more RAM sticks
Whenever DDR4 comes I'll jump in with small sticks and upgrade to more RAM when it gets cheaper (due to 20nm->15nm shrink)
Well, that's when Windows 9 arrives and 16 cores is the mainstream (2017?) I hope I have enough money for 3D projector at QuadHD, 4feet by 8feet white wall...
I would like to see a cheaper stick thrown in there like my Kinston Standard 512M X 64 Non-ECC 1333MHz 240-pin Unbuffered DIMM (DDR3, 1.5V, CL9, FBGA, Gold)
These RAMs with 19" Alloy wheels dont really seem to be worth their pricetags.
I think it is safe to say it is better to spend money on a better graphics card or CPU, perhaps a PSU.