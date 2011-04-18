Eight 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) Memory Kits For P67 Express, Rounded Up

DDR3-1866 Test Results

Geil and Kingston tie for first place at DDR3-1866 bandwidth, since both have the same 8-9-8-10 timings. Geil retains its top position because the chart is sorted by performance first, and then alphabetically.

Patriot’s slower 9-10-9-10 timings still allow it to take the top position in game tests, again falling within the margin of error. Anyone looking for bigger differences must first create a memory bottleneck by lowering game details and/or resolution, in effect removing the GPU bottleneck that affects a greater number of gamers using real-world settings.