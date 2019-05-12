Corsair VS450 Power Supply Review: Affordable and Reliable

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

Primary Rails and 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply, because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation at +12V doesn't look so good, compared to more expensive products. Nonetheless, it is within 2% so it is acceptable. The 5V rail is close to 1.1% and the 3.3V rail stays within 3%, with only the 5VSB going over 3%.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

We didn't expect to measure such a long hold-up time in a budget PSU like the VS450. Kudos to Corsair for this! The power ok signal is also accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The inrush currents are at normal levels, with both voltage inputs.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the Corsair VS450’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 1.902A 1.992A 1.954A 1.001A 44.725 76.102% 715 16.8 35.35°C 0.970 12.163V 5.018V 3.375V 4.995V 58.770 42.16°C 115.04V 2 4.809A 2.992A 2.939A 1.205A 89.220 82.473% 744 17.7 35.91°C 0.987 12.131V 5.009V 3.366V 4.981V 108.181 43.27°C 115.04V 3 8.127A 3.488A 3.422A 1.409A 134.362 84.351% 852 20.8 36.06°C 0.992 12.104V 5.017V 3.359V 4.968V 159.290 44.86°C 115.04V 4 11.448A 3.979A 3.937A 1.614A 179.590 84.938% 943 23.5 36.71°C 0.988 12.089V 5.027V 3.351V 4.957V 211.437 46.49°C 115.04V 5 14.435A 4.979A 4.936A 1.821A 224.896 84.740% 1124 28.2 37.16°C 0.989 12.082V 5.020V 3.342V 4.943V 265.394 47.69°C 115.04V 6 17.364A 5.987A 5.939A 2.029A 269.426 84.257% 1280 32.1 37.51°C 0.991 12.072V 5.013V 3.333V 4.929V 319.766 48.91°C 115.04V 7 20.368A 6.993A 6.947A 2.239A 314.725 83.547% 1470 35.0 38.80°C 0.993 12.059V 5.006V 3.325V 4.914V 376.703 51.11°C 115.04V 8 23.377A 8.006A 7.962A 2.451A 360.035 82.741% 1605 37.5 38.90°C 0.994 12.047V 4.997V 3.316V 4.898V 435.136 52.34°C 115.04V 9 26.835A 8.499A 8.464A 2.455A 404.937 81.834% 1782 40.2 39.38°C 0.994 12.015V 5.002V 3.308V 4.889V 494.829 54.21°C 115.04V 10 30.025A 8.996A 9.002A 3.084A 449.767 80.695% 1897 42.6 39.74°C 0.995 11.992V 5.003V 3.299V 4.865V 557.369 55.95°C 115.03V 11 33.885A 8.972A 9.022A 3.089A 494.565 79.514% 1990 42.8 40.14°C 0.996 11.948V 5.016V 3.292V 4.857V 621.987 58.30°C 115.03V CL1 0.130A 13.000A 13.000A 0.000A 103.069 75.799% 1375 33.6 37.76°C 0.987 12.644V 4.461V 3.341V 4.969V 135.976 48.08°C 115.05V CL2 35.998A 1.000A 1.000A 1.000A 435.565 81.387% 1707 39.5 39.45°C 0.995 11.723V 5.298V 3.322V 4.940V 535.177 55.57°C 115.04V

The PSU can handle increased temperatures for short periods at least. The fan has to work at high speeds though, to cope with the increased heat levels.

Only during the 10%, 110% and CL1 load tests, the PSU's efficiency drops below 80%. This looks good for an 80 PLUS white and Cybenetics ETA-S certified product. Moreover, because of the group regulated scheme on the secondary side, the performance in the CL1 and CL2 tests is bad. As you can see on the table above, the +12V and 5V rails have a hard time keeping their voltages within the specified, by the ATX spec, range.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the Corsair VS450's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.172A 0.489A 0.472A 0.199A 19.347 66.952% 677 15.5 0.922 12.175V 5.078V 3.382V 5.021V 28.897 115.04V 2 2.431A 0.988A 0.972A 0.399A 39.765 76.585% 683 15.9 0.967 12.130V 5.053V 3.378V 5.013V 51.923 115.04V 3 3.623A 1.486A 1.450A 0.600A 59.306 80.235% 693 16.2 0.977 12.122V 5.043V 3.374V 5.004V 73.915 115.04V 4 4.883A 1.985A 1.955A 0.801A 79.744 82.189% 719 16.8 0.982 12.115V 5.036V 3.370V 4.995V 97.025 115.04V

Under light loads, the registered efficiency levels are low.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the Corsair VS450’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted leading to a reduced carbon footprint, besides lower electricity bills.

Given its low efficiency certifications, we didn't have high expectations.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.503 77.984% 0.093 5.029V 0.645 115.03V 2 0.250A 1.256 80.256% 0.193 5.026V 1.565 115.03V 3 0.550A 2.761 80.897% 0.299 5.020V 3.413 115.03V 4 1.000A 5.010 81.016% 0.366 5.010V 6.184 115.03V 5 1.500A 7.499 80.634% 0.402 5.000V 9.300 115.03V 6 3.000A 14.900 77.030% 0.450 4.967V 19.343 115.03V

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient. This is a nice surprise!

Power Consumption In Idle and Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.181V 5.090V 3.385V 5.031V 4.930 0.486 115.0V Standby 0.045 0.007 115.0V

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature and Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 32 to 40 degrees Celsius (89.6 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan profile gets aggressive under high operating temperatures, which is normal given this product's low temperature rating (30°C).

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

The fan profile is much better under normal operating temperatures. With higher than 300W loads the output noise is within the 35-40 dB(A) (comparative noise example: library) range.



