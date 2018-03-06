Cougar GX-F750W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Antec EA750G Pro View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time we measure is over 17ms, though the power-good signal doesn't satisfy the ATX specification's 16ms limit. At least it's accurate.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Measured inrush current is on the high side with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the GX-F750's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 4.393A 2.004A 1.980A 0.981A 74.787 84.018% 810 RPM 23.3 dB(A) 31.80°C 0.974 12.111V 4.984V 3.333V 5.092V 89.013 36.73°C 115.07V 2 9.840A 3.011A 2.975A 1.181A 149.806 88.902% 830 RPM 24.4 dB(A) 32.46°C 0.979 12.087V 4.976V 3.324V 5.080V 168.507 37.54°C 115.07V 3 15.637A 3.517A 3.495A 1.380A 224.871 90.191% 885 RPM 26.3 dB(A) 33.19°C 0.979 12.074V 4.969V 3.318V 5.071V 249.328 39.52°C 115.06V 4 21.436A 4.030A 3.984A 1.580A 299.773 90.485% 970 RPM 29.4 dB(A) 33.78°C 0.984 12.063V 4.963V 3.312V 5.060V 331.297 41.87°C 115.04V 5 26.907A 5.041A 4.991A 1.781A 374.744 90.305% 1070 RPM 31.5 dB(A) 34.79°C 0.988 12.052V 4.955V 3.304V 5.049V 414.976 43.55°C 115.06V 6 32.384A 6.068A 6.006A 1.982A 449.741 89.851% 1170 RPM 33.9 dB(A) 35.49°C 0.991 12.041V 4.948V 3.296V 5.038V 500.543 45.17°C 115.07V 7 37.840A 7.083A 7.021A 2.186A 524.667 88.818% 1265 RPM 36.9 dB(A) 36.04°C 0.992 12.040V 4.940V 3.289V 5.028V 590.720 46.69°C 115.08V 8 43.326A 8.114A 8.043A 2.391A 599.654 88.095% 1390 RPM 38.5 dB(A) 36.94°C 0.994 12.031V 4.931V 3.282V 5.015V 680.691 49.54°C 115.07V 9 49.246A 8.632A 8.580A 2.396A 674.698 87.371% 1490 RPM 40.5 dB(A) 38.49°C 0.995 12.023V 4.925V 3.275V 5.009V 772.222 52.29°C 115.09V 10 54.918A 9.154A 9.086A 3.006A 749.546 86.443% 1545 RPM 42.2 dB(A) 39.35°C 0.995 12.015V 4.918V 3.268V 4.988V 867.098 53.62°C 115.08V 11 61.205A 9.166A 9.102A 3.009A 824.474 85.723% 1550 RPM 42.7 dB(A) 40.42°C 0.996 12.005V 4.911V 3.263V 4.983V 961.786 55.32°C 115.06V CL1 0.100A 18.030A 18.002A 0.004A 149.901 84.143% 1190 RPM 34.7 dB(A) 38.30°C 0.978 12.078V 4.948V 3.303V 5.097V 178.151 47.96°C 115.04V CL2 61.948A 1.002A 1.005A 1.002A 758.165 86.878% 1535 RPM 41.8 dB(A) 39.92°C 0.995 12.024V 4.936V 3.284V 5.045V 872.677 53.54°C 115.06V

The load regulation on all rails is satisfactory. However, it still falls short of this category's top performers. As for the 80 PLUS Gold certification, this PSU satisfies the 20% and 50% load efficiency requirements, but doesn't quite get there under full load. To be fair, this is fairly normal since we test at a much higher temperature than the 80 PLUS organization.

When it comes to noise, the fan spins at 810 RPM under just 75W of load. That's pretty high for such a low load level. It also exceeds 1000 RPM with 50% load, surpassing the 30 dB(A) mark. As mentioned, the fan profile is a bit aggressive. Cougar should relax it a bit in future versions of this PSU.

We we were also troubled by the problems we encountered trying to make the GX-F750 deliver its full capacity at 45°C. Cougar states that this model is rated for continuous full load delivery at 50°C. However, we cannot confirm those claims. In our effort to make the PSU deliver full power or more in our 110% load test at temperatures close to 45°C, we broke the first sample after ignoring its over-temperature protection warnings. So, we decided to be extra gentle with the second one and stay close to 40°C.

[Update, 4/18/2018: Cougar sent us a new sample which doesn't have a problem delivering more than its full power at over 45°C ambient]



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content