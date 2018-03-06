Cougar GX-F750W PSU Review

Trending

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Cougar GX-F750

Antec EA750G Pro

Seasonic SSR-750FX

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measure is over 17ms, though the power-good signal doesn't satisfy the ATX specification's 16ms limit. At least it's accurate.

Inrush Current

Measured inrush current is on the high side with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the GX-F750's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedPSU NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
14.393A2.004A1.980A0.981A74.78784.018%810 RPM23.3 dB(A)31.80°C0.974
12.111V4.984V3.333V5.092V89.01336.73°C115.07V
29.840A3.011A2.975A1.181A149.80688.902%830 RPM24.4 dB(A)32.46°C0.979
12.087V4.976V3.324V5.080V168.50737.54°C115.07V
315.637A3.517A3.495A1.380A224.87190.191%885 RPM26.3 dB(A)33.19°C0.979
12.074V4.969V3.318V5.071V249.32839.52°C115.06V
421.436A4.030A3.984A1.580A299.77390.485%970 RPM29.4 dB(A)33.78°C0.984
12.063V4.963V3.312V5.060V331.29741.87°C115.04V
526.907A5.041A4.991A1.781A374.74490.305%1070 RPM31.5 dB(A)34.79°C0.988
12.052V4.955V3.304V5.049V414.97643.55°C115.06V
632.384A6.068A6.006A1.982A449.74189.851%1170 RPM33.9 dB(A)35.49°C0.991
12.041V4.948V3.296V5.038V500.54345.17°C115.07V
737.840A7.083A7.021A2.186A524.66788.818%1265 RPM36.9 dB(A)36.04°C0.992
12.040V4.940V3.289V5.028V590.72046.69°C115.08V
843.326A8.114A8.043A2.391A599.65488.095%1390 RPM38.5 dB(A)36.94°C0.994
12.031V4.931V3.282V5.015V680.69149.54°C115.07V
949.246A8.632A8.580A2.396A674.69887.371%1490 RPM40.5 dB(A)38.49°C0.995
12.023V4.925V3.275V5.009V772.22252.29°C115.09V
1054.918A9.154A9.086A3.006A749.54686.443%1545 RPM42.2 dB(A)39.35°C0.995
12.015V4.918V3.268V4.988V867.09853.62°C115.08V
1161.205A9.166A9.102A3.009A824.47485.723%1550 RPM42.7 dB(A)40.42°C0.996
12.005V4.911V3.263V4.983V961.78655.32°C115.06V
CL10.100A18.030A18.002A0.004A149.90184.143%1190 RPM34.7 dB(A)38.30°C0.978
12.078V4.948V3.303V5.097V178.15147.96°C115.04V
CL261.948A1.002A1.005A1.002A758.16586.878%1535 RPM41.8 dB(A)39.92°C0.995
12.024V4.936V3.284V5.045V872.67753.54°C115.06V

The load regulation on all rails is satisfactory. However, it still falls short of this category's top performers. As for the 80 PLUS Gold certification, this PSU satisfies the 20% and 50% load efficiency requirements, but doesn't quite get there under full load. To be fair, this is fairly normal since we test at a much higher temperature than the 80 PLUS organization.

When it comes to noise, the fan spins at 810 RPM under just 75W of load. That's pretty high for such a low load level. It also exceeds 1000 RPM with 50% load, surpassing the 30 dB(A) mark. As mentioned, the fan profile is a bit aggressive. Cougar should relax it a bit in future versions of this PSU.

We we were also troubled by the problems we encountered trying to make the GX-F750 deliver its full capacity at 45°C. Cougar states that this model is rated for continuous full load delivery at 50°C. However, we cannot confirm those claims. In our effort to make the PSU deliver full power or more in our 110% load test at temperatures close to 45°C, we broke the first sample after ignoring its over-temperature protection warnings. So, we decided to be extra gentle with the second one and stay close to 40°C.

[Update, 4/18/2018: Cougar sent us a new sample which doesn't have a problem delivering more than its full power at over 45°C ambient]


  • orionfotl 06 March 2018 17:02
    Nice review! The platform's codename is TPK.
  • Aris_Mp 06 March 2018 17:28
    Thanks Orion! Will update the part's table.
  • shrapnel_indie 06 March 2018 21:53
    All of Cougar's PSUs are made by HEC/Compucase, an OEM with many years of experience in this field.

    HEC/Compucase, for at least the last decade hasn't been known to produce a single good unit. Cougar would do well to find a better OEM.

    I'd love for HEC to have finally get a good platform though... AND never go back to less.
  • Dark Lord of Tech 07 March 2018 17:10
    Not a FAN of HEC powere supplies , but a great review , Thanks Aris.
  • bettsar 08 March 2018 14:53
    Looking at the comparison products, are these numbers for the EVGA 750 G3 or the B3? If the everything is pointing to the G3 (including the cost), that definitely seems like the value leader. If the cost is pointing to the B3, then it could change the story quite a bit.

    However, I also see that the RM750x appears to have dropped in price, which would likely put it at the top of the value chart.
