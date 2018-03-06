Cougar GX-F750W PSU Review

Protection Features

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 76.944A (124.1%), 11.998V 5V: 34.5A (138%), 4.86V 3.3V: 31.2A (124.8%), 3.23V 5VSB: 5A (166.67%), 4.996V OPP 923.17W (123.09%) OTP ✓ (75°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

Over-current protection on the minor rails is set at normal levels, while the 5VSB rail can deliver lots of power before its corresponding protection kicks in.

The low over-temperature protection, restricted at 75°C, is particularly notable. Normally, a 50°C-rated PSU would have a much higher OTP triggering point.

Finally, the power-good signal is accurate, and the platform is equipped with surge and inrush current protection.



