Trending

Cougar GX-F750W PSU Review

By

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V: 76.944A (124.1%), 11.998V 5V: 34.5A (138%), 4.86V 3.3V: 31.2A (124.8%), 3.23V 5VSB: 5A (166.67%), 4.996V
OPP923.17W (123.09%)
OTP✓ (75°C @ secondary side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

Over-current protection on the minor rails is set at normal levels, while the 5VSB rail can deliver lots of power before its corresponding protection kicks in.

The low over-temperature protection, restricted at 75°C, is particularly notable. Normally, a 50°C-rated PSU would have a much higher OTP triggering point.

Finally, the power-good signal is accurate, and the platform is equipped with surge and inrush current protection.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • orionfotl 06 March 2018 17:02
    Nice review! The platform's codename is TPK.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 06 March 2018 17:28
    Thanks Orion! Will update the part's table.
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 06 March 2018 21:53
    All of Cougar's PSUs are made by HEC/Compucase, an OEM with many years of experience in this field.

    HEC/Compucase, for at least the last decade hasn't been known to produce a single good unit. Cougar would do well to find a better OEM.

    I'd love for HEC to have finally get a good platform though... AND never go back to less.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 07 March 2018 17:10
    Not a FAN of HEC powere supplies , but a great review , Thanks Aris.
    Reply
  • bettsar 08 March 2018 14:53
    Looking at the comparison products, are these numbers for the EVGA 750 G3 or the B3? If the everything is pointing to the G3 (including the cost), that definitely seems like the value leader. If the cost is pointing to the B3, then it could change the story quite a bit.

    However, I also see that the RM750x appears to have dropped in price, which would likely put it at the top of the value chart.
    Reply