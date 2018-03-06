Cougar GX-F750W PSU Review

Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: 76.944A (124.1%), 11.998V 5V: 34.5A (138%), 4.86V 3.3V: 31.2A (124.8%), 3.23V 5VSB: 5A (166.67%), 4.996V
|OPP
|923.17W (123.09%)
|OTP
|✓ (75°C @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
Over-current protection on the minor rails is set at normal levels, while the 5VSB rail can deliver lots of power before its corresponding protection kicks in.
The low over-temperature protection, restricted at 75°C, is particularly notable. Normally, a 50°C-rated PSU would have a much higher OTP triggering point.
Finally, the power-good signal is accurate, and the platform is equipped with surge and inrush current protection.
HEC/Compucase, for at least the last decade hasn't been known to produce a single good unit. Cougar would do well to find a better OEM.
I'd love for HEC to have finally get a good platform though... AND never go back to less.
However, I also see that the RM750x appears to have dropped in price, which would likely put it at the top of the value chart.