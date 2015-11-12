Compact Mini-ITX Case Round-Up

Introduction & Specifications
It has been quite a while since we stopped reviewing compact cases, but we're happy to announce that we've started reviewing them again. Over the next several months we'll be reviewing more than a dozen, starting with today's round up.
To get things ready for the new reviews, we put together a brand new test platform just for Mini-ITX and HTPC cases. Then we sent word to vendors that we're looking for review units to test. About two weeks later, one case after another came streaming in, and we ended up with a plethora, from various vendors including Corsair, Cougar, Deep Cool, ID Cooling, Lian Li and more.
For today's round-up we'll be reviewing cases from Cougar, ID Cooling and Lian-Li:
Specifications
MORE: All Case ContentMORE: How To Build A PC
Also, I know time is limited, but another fifteen minutes to install an additional fan in the QBX and test the author's otherwise reasonable supposition would have significantly increased the value of the information provided about that case.
I didn't read the write-up on the individual cases, but did you try setting the PSU as an exhaust to improve airflow?
The ID-Cooling case was selling for just above its MSRP of $79.99 back when the article was written. Since then the price has doubled on Newegg for some reason. Additionally, the charts in the article were made with the case's MSRP and not its current selling price.
The case selection of the round-up was intended to compare cases of a similar size. When we put out our call for cases, we got almost a dozen cases in two weeks, in all sorts of different designs (and more are still on their way). One thing we didn't get a lot of was budget cases. Once we get through reviewing most of the cases that came in, we might put together another round-up of 3-5 budget mini-ITX cases.
The mini GTX 970 was chosen so that we didn't have to worry about the graphics card not fitting into any of the cases that we received. We did get some cases in which a regular size card won't fit. So, instead of testing with two different graphics cards, we can use a single card which helps to keep a consistent baseline for the test results across all of the cases.
calm down there buddy...more will coming.
".. from various vendors including Corsair, Cougar, Deep Cool, ID Cooling, Lian Li and more."
That would be awesome. Looking for a $40-60 budget case right now.