Build Or Buy? Five Sub-$500 Store-Bought Systems Compared

Benchmark Results: Synthetics

Our synthetic benchmarks tell a similar story. The i560-565NBK, EL1850-01e, and s5704y tend to lump together thanks to better CPU performance, while the CQ5700Y and EL1352-23e trail at a substantial distance. Overall, Dell's i560 has a slight edge.

You not going to find much GPU horsepower in a system priced under $500. Everything within this price range ends up including integrated graphics, and our scores in 3DMark Vantage offer a glimpse into what you should expect from gaming. The GeForce 6150SE in the EL1850-01e is a DX9 part, which means it can't run 3DMark Vantage at all (requires DX10).

On the other hand, a DX10-capable graphics card doesn't mean you'll get smooth performance. The Intel's GMA X4500HD sits at the lowest end of the DX10 scale, and it's used in the EL1352-23e and i560-565NBK. However, this integrated part consistently crashes in 3DMark Vantage due to poor performance. Only the Radeon HD 3000 in the s5704y and CQ5700Y can complete a full benchmark run. The numbers are still grossly unimpressive, though.