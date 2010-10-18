AMD CrossFire Vs. Nvidia SLI Scaling Analysis

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2

Just Cause 2 is part of Nvidia’s The Way It's Meant To Be Played (TWIMTBP) program, but it doesn’t seem to favor the GeForce cards in SLI over Radeons in CrossFire. When it comes to single-card performance, the GeForces do perform a little better than the similarly-priced Radeons.

At 2560x1600, the GeForce cards in SLI fare a little better. It may be the extra video RAM on the GeForce GTX 470 and GeForce GTX 480 that is helping out here.