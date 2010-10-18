Trending

AMD CrossFire Vs. Nvidia SLI Scaling Analysis

We’ve seen impressive performance from Nvidia's GeForce GTX 460 when it's matched up with a second card in SLI mode. But how does the entire high-end GeForce GTX 400 line compare to Radeon HD 5000-series cards? We test them all in several popular games.

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2

Just Cause 2 is part of Nvidia’s The Way It's Meant To Be Played (TWIMTBP) program, but it doesn’t seem to favor the GeForce cards in SLI over Radeons in CrossFire. When it comes to single-card performance, the GeForces do perform a little better than the similarly-priced Radeons.

At 2560x1600, the GeForce cards in SLI fare a little better. It may be the extra video RAM on the GeForce GTX 470 and GeForce GTX 480 that is helping out here.

  • reprotected 18 October 2010 13:23
    So... Nvidia won?
  • joytech22 18 October 2010 13:23
    Now i can safely say that i think i made the right choice :)
    (GTX470 SLI)
  • jrharbort 18 October 2010 13:28
    Nvidia wins this war thanks to the larger standard framebuffer. ATI needs to pick up in this area a bit, as 1GB framebuffers have been around for a while now. Looking foward to another article based on the next gen cards a few months from now. Should be interesting. =)

    Good job to both ATI and Nvidia on this generation.
  • gordo_46 18 October 2010 14:05
    BUT.. i would have preferred 2-3 way SLI with GTX460's.

    gtx 460 can only do 2 way sli
  • gkay09 18 October 2010 14:12
    The SLI scaling is one place where Nvidia wins almost all the time, but ATI has improved a lot though, it still need to work harder if they want to have a complete win over Nvidia...
  • joytech22 18 October 2010 14:16
    gordo_46gtx 460 can only do 2 way sli
    Aww damn that's right..
  • gordo_46 18 October 2010 14:20
    yeah it a shame that it can only do 2 way sli. We would get 3 way gtx 470 sli level performance at amd radeon power consumption
  • 18 October 2010 14:22
    Nice article. I've made some charts, based on the data in this article, that reflect SLI and CrossFireX scalings. Nvidia's victory is clear cut at 2560 x 1600.

    1920x1200
    http://www.imagebam.com/image/741eca102680169

    2560x1600
    http://www.imagebam.com/image/0295fe102680172

    Also, when it comes to GPU discussions, the comment sections of Tom's and Fudzilla are swarmed by fanboys of 1 certain team. (Can you tell which? It's already obvious here, but much more so at Fudzilla.) Competition is good. Don't downrank comments just because they favor the "other" team.
  • Twoboxer 18 October 2010 14:23
    12 million people with WoW subscriptions, new expansion due 12/7/10, lot's of vid cards being bought for that purpose . . . I know its not easy, the format may have to be different, but can you guys consider including WoW in the benching runs?
  • 18 October 2010 14:25
    Yet another reason AMD would be happy to never have board of theirs allow SLI
