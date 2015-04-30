Crucial MX200 1TB SSD Review

PCMark 8 Real-World Software

For details on our real-world software performance testing, please click here.

Service Times

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The MX200's high mixed workload and sequential performance translates to similarly impressive scores in our real-world software tests. Crucial's drive consistently lands in the upper tier with daily use software.

Throughput Performance

Looking at the total throughput of the same tests, combined, the 1TB MX200 falls slightly behind Samsung's 850 Pro and EVO products. Even an enthusiast won't notice a difference between the drives at this level, though. MyDigitalSSD's BP4 is the exception.