CryoVenom R9 290 Review: Water Cooling With A Warranty

CryoVenom R9 290: Meet The Card

Our CryoVenom R9 290 arrived in the limited-edition wooden crate you saw on the previous page. VisionTek tells us that this could eventually become part of a collector's edition of the board with some additional accessories. However, you should expect the card you buy to show up in a cardboard box instead.

VisionTek uses the acrylic-covered version of EK’s FC R9-290X to show off its nickel-plated copper base. What you get is slightly pricier and more corrosion-resistant than its bare-copper sibling. This also gives VisionTek the perfect place for its logo.

EK’s aluminum back cover is also emblazoned with VisionTek branding.

We appreciate that EK does a good job building single-slot coolers. But the Radeon R9 290 itself still requires a dual-slot form factor to expose its second DVI output.

Effective overclocking is one of the reasons you'd want the liquid-cooled CryoVenom R9 290. There are, of course, overclockable air-cooled cards as well; you simply have to crank their fans up in order to exploit their higher frequency ceilings. VisionTek's CryoVenom R9 290 carries over AMD's reference 947 MHz core clock rate with DDR3-5000 memory. It's up to us to figure out how far Hawaii can be pushed manually.