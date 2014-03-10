CryoVenom R9 290 Review: Water Cooling With A Warranty

Results: Tomb Raider And F1 2012
Remembering that my lab's low ambient temperatures give the air-cooled card a best-case environment, VisionTek's CryoVenom R9 290 continues to lead at the same clock rates.
With both cards overclocked, the water-cooled CryoVenom even manages to trump the retail Sapphire board's optimized fan settings.
I might have expected water cooling to give VisionTek's offering an advantage using Tomb Raider's Ultimate quality preset, but the lead instead remains constant.
F1 2012's High quality setting presents too light of a load for the fastest graphics cards.
The more strenuous workload of a multi-monitor configuration starts weighing on both cards once we dial in this title's Ultra detail preset. They boast the same GPU, and the most effective cooling solution (water) wins.
Go look at the price of the acrylic/nickel block and the backplate. Assume they're stockpiling the leftover air coolers at some cost and will sell them in the far future for about the cost of stockpiling them.
AMD recently released these to distribution by manufacturing partners, so maybe they can now get them bare. But they couldn't when these were launched, and this is a launch card. Since I don't know the full details of AMD's recent move, I cannot comment further.