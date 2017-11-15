10 Modern, Mainstream GPUs And Ryzen: Can They Play Crysis?

10 Modern GPUs At 1920x1080

1080p Performance

At 1920x1080 using Very High settings, we're looking at a combination that would have brutalized hardware 10 years ago. Let's see how today's mainstream GPUs fare:

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

This may come as a surprise to some: the two GeForce GTX 1060s and the GTX 970 yield identical performance, followed by another group consisting of AMD's Radeon RX 580, RX 570, and R9 390.

At Full HD, our Ryzen processor clearly limits performance. The frame time variance chart shows that even the least-powerful card, AMD's Radeon RX 460 2GB, is sufficient to run Crysis at these settings.

1080p Performance With 8xAA

Since the previous set of benchmarks didn't tax our graphics cards, let's add anti-aliasing to the mix.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Activating 8xAA only causes our test pool to lose a few frames per second. The GTX 1060 3GB and 6GB maintain their lead, while the Radeon R9 390 is just as fast. Meanwhile, GeForce GTX 970 trades blows with the RX 580!

This time, our frame time variance numbers show that Radeon RX 460 and RX 560 are starting to struggle. Also interesting is that the GTX 1050 and GTX 1050 Ti are fast enough to comfortably play at Very High details with 8xAA.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content