10 Modern, Mainstream GPUs And Ryzen: Can They Play Crysis?

10 Modern GPUs At 1920x1080
1080p Performance
At 1920x1080 using Very High settings, we're looking at a combination that would have brutalized hardware 10 years ago. Let's see how today's mainstream GPUs fare:
This may come as a surprise to some: the two GeForce GTX 1060s and the GTX 970 yield identical performance, followed by another group consisting of AMD's Radeon RX 580, RX 570, and R9 390.
At Full HD, our Ryzen processor clearly limits performance. The frame time variance chart shows that even the least-powerful card, AMD's Radeon RX 460 2GB, is sufficient to run Crysis at these settings.
1080p Performance With 8xAA
Since the previous set of benchmarks didn't tax our graphics cards, let's add anti-aliasing to the mix.
Activating 8xAA only causes our test pool to lose a few frames per second. The GTX 1060 3GB and 6GB maintain their lead, while the Radeon R9 390 is just as fast. Meanwhile, GeForce GTX 970 trades blows with the RX 580!
This time, our frame time variance numbers show that Radeon RX 460 and RX 560 are starting to struggle. Also interesting is that the GTX 1050 and GTX 1050 Ti are fast enough to comfortably play at Very High details with 8xAA.
I actually did the math and it's 10-42% higher average frame rates and 35-56% higher minimum frame rates. Is this only due to the higher clock speed and IPC of the 7700K?
"RX 580" does not necessarily mean stock. One could be a stock-settings card and the other could be an MSI Gaming X+ version. That alone could shift the FPS significantly.
Because the original Cryengine delved into completely new territory with light ray tracing and water and foliage texturing. On top of that, it was an open world shooter, not a sandbox player like previous AAA shooters that took place in corridors, metro cities, etc. Crysis 2 was not nearly as challenging on hardware as it was a closed city world where there wasn't much distance draw and just had simple building and street textures. On top of that it was dumbed down for consoles. Cryengine 3 was dumbed down for consoles as well.
In any event, after two articles on this, I'm going to have to break out my original Crysis 1 DVD and install it and play it again on my 1440p rig and check out some graphics mods. Anyone remember when you could actually buy a physical copy of a PC game in a box in a store? I hadn't played it since 2010 or so.
The main takeaway I got from this is how well the 8GB R9 390 scaled with an increase in AA use and higher resolution over Nvidia counterparts or even the 8GB RX 580. Case in point: at no AA at 2560x1440, the R9 390 and RX 580 are only apart by 1FPS average, yet with 8xFSAA dialed in, the R9 390 leaves the RX 580 behind by 7FPS. Very impressive and I have to only assume that is attributed to the 390's 512-bit memory bus to the 256 bit for the 580.
You don't see this separation in an R9 390 review from two years ago regarding Crysis 3 when jumping up in resolution and AA like here (https://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/Sapphire/R9_390_Nitro/11.html). That's all you need to know about why the original Crytek 1 engine is still useful and why later versions of Crysis or other game engines dumbed down for consoles just aren't in the same resource demanding universe.