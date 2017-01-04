CyberpowerPC Syber M Xtreme 400 Review

Gaming Benchmarks

Alien: Isolation

CyberpowerPC’s Syber M Xtreme 400 starts off our gaming tests on the right foot, commanding the lead at all tested resolutions in the Alien: Isolation benchmarks. The overclocked EVGA GPU is the primary reason for this, and although the gains aren’t substantial (you really won’t know the difference between 81.15 FPS and 83.97 FPS at 4K), a win is a win.

Ashes of the Singularity

At 1920 x 1080 and 2560 x 1440, the CyberpowerPC Syber M yields only to the AVADirect Avatar in the Ashes of the Singularity benchmarks. Although we see some marginal gains from the Avatar’s CPU overclock (particularly at lower resolutions) that result in negligible wins against the other Core i7-6700K-equipped PCs, the Syber M’s six-core processor and overclocked GPU lend to a narrow victory at 4K.

Bioshock Infinite

The Syber M Xtreme takes second-place honors in the Bioshock Infinite benchmarks at 1920 x 1080 and 2560 x 1440, trailing the top spot by slightly less than 2 FPS. However, the CyberpowerPC offering pulls ahead of the pack, though barely, once you crank up the resolution to 4K.

DiRT Rally

DiRT Rally is more platform dependent than other games in our suite, and the results speak to the performance differences between higher clocked quad-core and lower clocked six-core processors. The Syber M falls behind the overclocked i7-6700K systems at 1080p, but the six cores of the i7-6800K are able to push framerates past the stock performance of the quad-core competition (our test rig). The Syber M catches up to the Vanquish 5 (clocked at 4.4GHz) at 2560 x 1440, taking a second-place finish, and it hashes out another narrow win at 3840 x 2160.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V is another title that can see gains with platform performance, but the impact of the lower clocked CPU inside the Syber M can be seen throughout the benchmarks, with the CyberpowerPC offering often placing dead last, albeit with a few narrow second and first place finishes here and there. Despite its factory-overclocked GPU, the Syber M spars with the other systems instead of pushing better performance because of its lower CPU clock.

GRID Autosport

Similar to DiRT Rally, the GRID Autosport results illustrate the same trend of rewarding higher clocked CPUs with small gains. The Syber M is able to outpace our test rig (with default CPU and memory settings), but the overclocked i7-6700K-equipped Vanquish 5 and Avatar take the lead at 1080p, and they both take turns besting the Syber M at 2560 x 1440 and 3840 x 2160.

Hitman

The Hitman benchmark rewards higher GPU clock rates with modest performance gains, with the CyberpowerPC Syber M Xtreme 400 taking the lead at all tested resolutions. Although the Digital Storm follows close behind, the Syber M commands slightly more than a 2 FPS lead against it.

Metro: Last Light Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux is most responsive to GPU performance, with the Z170 platforms and their identical GPU clock rates scoring nearly-identical (and in some spots, identical) framerates. Not surprisingly, the factory-overclocked EVGA GTX 1080 SC inside the Syber M gives it the edge on the competition, with a lead that starts off at 2 FPS at 1920 x 1080, but dwindles to 0.33 FPS when you crank up the resolution to 3840 x 2160.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Similar to Metro: Last Light Redux, the results in our Rise of the Tomb Raider tests show the Syber M besting the other systems in the field with diminishing returns as you crank up the resolution. The factory-overclocked GPU’s increased clock rates can only do so much until the VRAM (which is not overclocked by EVGA) becomes the bottleneck, and the difference in performance between the higher clocked graphics card in the Syber M and the reference clocked competition becomes negligible. When you reach 3840 x 2160, the results are almost indiscernible, with the Syber M only taking the win by 0.54 FPS.

The Division

The Syber M Xtreme 400 is seated at the top of the pack with The Division. The lead is highest in the 2560 x 1440 test, where the Syber M scored 67.7 FPS against the second place Avatar with 65.1 FPS (for a difference of 2.6 FPS). The lead isn’t substantial enough to call dominant, but you can see where the 101MHz base clock and 114MHZ boost clock increase of the Syber M’s factory-overclocked GPU can pay off at the most demanding settings.

Thief

At 1920 x 1080, the Syber M doesn’t fair much better than the AVADirect Avatar, falling below only the Vanquish 5 by a little less than 5 FPS. However, at 2560 x 1440 and 3840 x 2160, the CyberpowerPC Syber M Xtreme 400 once again ascends to the top of the group, finishing out our test suite with a respectable win/loss ratio against the other systems in the field.