Dell P2714T 27-Inch Touchscreen Monitor, Reviewed

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received by the monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.

Here’s a shot of our test setup. Click on the photo to enlarge.

The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what actually appears in the video. You can see the lights of the pattern generator in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.

Here’s the screen draw result.

Aside from ViewSonic’s VP2770-LED, this is the snappiest IPS screen we’ve ever tested. Of course, Asus' VG248Q is another league altogether. This will have a positive impact on perceived motion blur in fast-moving images.

Here are the lag results.

Input lag is quite low as well. IPS isn’t known for great performance in this area, but Dell has a pretty responsive panel on its hands nonetheless. In fact, only five other screens tested faster in 2013. While a 1920x1080 display selling for $700 probably won't be a gamer's first choice, the P2714T acquits itself well in fast-paced shooters for all but the super-elite player.