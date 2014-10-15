Dell P2815Q 28-Inch 4K Ultra HD Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout, And Accessories
All of the monitors we’ve reviewed from Dell lately come in cartons free of Styrofoam. Instead, carefully shaped cardboard baffles are used. They provide good protection, save a bit of weight and are easier to recycle.
The accessory complement is light and consists of an IEC power cord, DisplayPort-to-mini and USB 3.0 upstream cables. A CD contains drivers and the user manual. A printed Quick Start Guide is also included.
All that’s required for assembly is to snap the upright onto the panel’s back; no tools are needed.
Product 360
The P2815Q employs an anti-glare layer that is extremely light. With its microscopic pixel pitch, it can’t afford to have anything stand in the way of clarity. The image is extremely crisp and well-saturated, regardless of content. We had no trouble with reflections in our lab, though direct light sources should be avoided.
The bezel is a nice and thin 19 millimeters all around, making it a good candidate for multi-screen setups. In the lower-right are four unlabeled mechanical control buttons plus the power switch, which glows white when active. Pressing the lowest button brings up the OSD.
The base, upright and trim are all made from high-quality plastic with a nice metallic finish. The rest of the chassis is matte black and devoid of sharp edges or angles. Even the panel’s corners are subtly rounded.
In addition to a portrait mode, the monitor has a 4½-inch height range, 90 degrees of swivel and 25 degrees of tilt. The movements are firm and solid with no excess play whatsoever. Considering the P2815Q is currently the least-expensive 4K monitor out there, it doesn’t look like Dell cut corners with build quality.
From the side, the 2.1-inch thick panel shows a smooth taper and a silver trim strip that covers all sides. If you look carefully, you’ll see slim louvers that help with ventilation. Unfortunately, there are no USB or headphone ports. All the connectivity comes from the bottom-facing input panel.
The smoothness of the P2815Q’s design extends around back. Even the input panel is hidden by a snap-on plastic cover. By routing your cables through the upright’s hole, you can have a very clean desktop. To access the 100mm VESA mount, just remove the upright.
Video inputs are all-digital and include a single HDMI plus two DisplayPort jacks. There is also a DisplayPort output for multi-stream applications. This lets you daisy-chain two monitors into a single video card output. Even though the DP version is 1.2, it won’t support 60Hz operation at 3840x2160.
The audio output is analog-only and can be used for external speakers, headphones or Dell’s add-on speaker bar. USB ports are all version 3.0. There is one upstream and four downstream, with the fourth one facing rearwards.
So instead of buying a $430 monitor, you suggest people to buy a $2000+ TV. This is beyond stupid...
No I don't. I can always choose not to use the tech until they get it right, and if they never do, eh.. oh well!
High input lag makes this a particularly poor choice. Input lag impacts every task, not just gaming. Forget it.
Gamers are really in an "interesting" place this year. You can't get a video card to drive UHD even with the newest chips, and buying a monitor is a minefield. Sure, you can do SLI to get to UHD, that'll get you most of the way there... except certain games (AC), and immediately after any game's release (Titanfall), and sometimes you'll need lower settings to accommodate VRAM issues (Evil Within). This of course bodes poorly for games to be released in the upcoming year if you're buying now. It's the wait for proper support that's really disappointing (usually good support, but look at Titanfall and CoD Ghosts as long waits).
On the monitor side, you can go to 1440p, and watch as your tech is outdated quickly (as 4K/UHD gets its act together...maybe) - and be permanently stuck with a resolution that doesn't scale 1:1 with 1080p (again, hope you're running good GPUs). In all monitor tech, you can get low response times, or great colors, or take a risk on a foreign vendor's product that MIGHT be tricked into doing both but will still have some blur/ghosting. You can get Variable Refresh tech that'll work with one brand of GPU but not the other. Lightboost/ULMB or 3D support is up for consideration, but can't be used with AS/GSync.
I can't help but think it's all a gigantic mess right now.
-------
I wouldn't be caught dead with this useless monitor in the article. Either go for
- Quality UHD monitor: Dell IPS 32 inch quality, UP3214Q. 1400 usd isch.
- Cheap UHD but not junk: Asus 287 for 28-590 Samsung performance but with a much better stand. If wallmounting get the Samsung and save some cash. 500 usd isch.
- Quality Gaming: Asus 1440p 144Hz super gamer monitor. 1200 usd ish.
- Desktop real estate and best overall choice: Samsung UE50HU6900 for 8ms B2B UHD@60Hz over HDMi 2.0(Require 970/980). 750 usd isch.
I'd pick the TV.
Unless all you do with your PC is watch movies, not scaling 1:1 with 1080p is usually a "don't-care" item - people who are bothered by that would not buy into those sort of resolutions in the first place.
If my eyesight were perfect, I might be able to make use of 4K at 32" (or perhaps a little smaller), but the way mine is, 39" rocks!
What in the world are you talking about? The majority of households have only recently been running 1080p monitors (within the past few years), and the majority of gamers game on 1080p according to many gaming site polls, not QHD. It will be years before 1440p gets to be mainstream in households. They are still considered a luxury buy in the PC market and will be for some time. Further, when 1080p monitors were out after a couple of years, prices dropped sharply. That has not happened with QHD monitors outside of the cheap Korean Apple rejects.
It's going to be several years before I feel the need or even want to plunk down cash for not only a decent 4K monitor when they actually come out and are reasonably affordable (<$800US) but the GPU(s) to power it at decent frame rate numbers.
Your American pricing ("price convertion") for UHD TV is wrong. The cheapest Samsung 50" 4k is around $1300USD. 2nd tier brand 50" 4k is around $1000USD. They are definitely not as cheap as you think.
About eight years ago, 1080p and 1200p were both available around $300 but today, 1080p is down to $100-150 while 1200p is still $300-500.
4k will be the next major mainstream resolution about five years from now.