Dell S2719DGF 155Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Speedy QHD

By

Brightness and Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. We cover Brightness and Contrast on page two.

Asus ROG Swift PG27V

Acer RG270

Acer XF251Q

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Our comparison group is mostly 27-inch screens: Asus’ ROG Swift PG27V, MSI’s Optix MPG27CQ, LG’s 27UK850 and Acer’s RG270. We round out the charts with Acer’s 25-inch XF251Q.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The S2719DGF handily beats its 350 nits claimed brightness with over 358 nits in our test. Coupled with an average black level, that results in 860.7:1 contrast. This is the monitor’s one weakness. Though it has excellent color (as you’ll see on the next page), its dynamic range is a tad below average for the category. Obviously, the lone VA panel here takes that contest by a mile, but we would like to see at least 1,000:1 contrast from any monitor.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

With the brightness set to 200 nits, the monitor retained its fifth place finish in the black level comparison, and contrast dropped to 802.1:1. You’ll barely see the difference, but it is a point in favor of not calibrating the S2719DGF.

The ANSI result is slightly disappointing at only 628:1. Our sample’s screen uniformity was partially to blame for this. We measured hotspots in the corners of the screen that affected the score. The flush-mounted front layer is also sensitive to pressure, so we expect varying results from different samples. The upside is that its color is so good, we barely noticed any of this. If you want the deepest possible dynamic range, VA is your best option. But it won’t quite deliver the speed of TN.

