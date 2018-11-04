Dell S2719DGF 155Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Speedy QHD

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response and Lag

Viewing Angles

Looking at the flaws in the S2719DGF’s off-axis photo, you can tell that it’s a TN panel. But if you compare it to other TN displays, it fares quite well. There is a green shift and a 40 percent reduction in brightness to the sides, but all the dark steps can be seen clearly. If you view this monitor from 45 degrees, you’ll still see a decent picture. Even the top view is better than other TN screens we’ve photographed. While the image was still largely washed out, we could still see all the brightness steps from light to dark. You won’t have to give up much off-center viewing quality to reap the benefits of the S2719DGF’s extra speed.

Screen Uniformity

Our sample had a few just-visible hotspots in its corners. We could see them in our black field pattern, but at any higher brightness they disappeared. During our gaming sessions, we didn’t experience any issues that detracted from gameplay. While this is a bit below average among our typical review subjects, it is by no means a deal-breaker.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

In monitors, it seems that once speed goes over a 144Hz refresh rate, the differences in screen response are small to non-existent. You can see in the graphs above that the PG27V’s 165Hz isn’t enough to beat the S2719DGF in our top-to-bottom full-transition test. When checking input lag, our top three screens were within a hair’s breadth of each other. We doubt even the most skilled players are able to detect a 4ms difference.

These charts make a clear case in favor of faster monitors that operate at 144Hz and above. With faster draw times comes lower motion blur. Then, you won’t have to rely on backlight strobes or excessive overdrive to smooth out the action. And input lag is always lower at higher refresh rates. That’s a benefit, even for casual gamers.

