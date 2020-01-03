Dell S3220DGF Gaming Monitor Review: High-Performance Work and Play

Dell S3220DGF deals DELL S3220DGF Quad HD 32"... Currys PC World £429 View Dell S3220DGF 31.5 Inch VA,... Amazon Prime £449.99 £429 View Reduced Price

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

The S3220DGF is DisplayHDR 400-certified, so we’ve rounded up a group of screens with that designation in the 27-inch size, both IPS and VA-based. We have the FHD Aorus CV27F and its QHD counterpart, the Aorus CV27Q. There's also the Acer Nitro XV273K, Acer Predator XB273K and Razer Raptor 27.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The S3220DGF pumped out 366.9 nits in SDR mode, which is plenty of brightness. The three brightest screens max their backlights for both SDR and HDR content, while the bottom three save some energy for HDR only. There is no real need for 472 nits in SDR mode. Any of these displays, including the Dell, will be more than bright enough for any purpose or environment.

Black levels separate VA from IPS with impressive numbers. Even with brightness at maximum, the VA screens, including the Dell, look like they’re turned off unless you view them in a completely dark room. The S3220DGF delivered an impressive 3,783.4:1 ratio, which is topped only by the Aorus monitors. Few monitors in our database have contrast that high.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

After our calibration (see our recommended settings), the VA displays maintained the same ranking when it came to contrast. But things took a turn in the ANSI test. Here, the Dell excels with nearly 3000:1, one of the highest intra-image scores we’ve ever recorded. The S3220DGF is able to maintain higher brightness in the white squares of our test pattern than most displays while keeping black levels low. This is excellent performance. Remember that all the above results are for SDR content only. HDR generates completely different results, which we’ll show you on page four.

