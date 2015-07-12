Dell U3415W 34-Inch Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response And Lag

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

It’s well known that IPS screens offer the best viewing angles of any LCD technology. But it seems that curved models look even better from 45 degrees to the side. There is practically no brightness reduction, no color shift and no change in detail level. Every step is clearly visible. From the top down you can see a little green tint and lower output, but all the steps are still there. It won’t get much better that this until OLED makes its way to the desktop.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

In the contrast tests, we recommended avoiding the uniformity compensation feature because it raises the black level and reduces contrast. As you can see, it doesn’t help improve black field uniformity at all. Our press sample looks fantastic with zero visible light bleed.

In a white field uniformity contest, it’s better to turn compensation on. In fact, we’ve never recorded a result this low. However, given the 9.74 percent number without compensation, we’d rather have the additional contrast.

Screen Uniformity: Color

Uniformity compensation does nothing to help color uniformity, but the errors are both invisible, so this comparison is a wash.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

We realize the U3415W is above the price range of many gamers, but if you do choose it, you’ll get a fairly responsive IPS panel. We did see a slight difference in motion blur with the Response option on Fast, so we recommend that setting for best performance.

Among 60Hz IPS screens, the U3415W has one of the lowest input lag scores in our database. It proved snappy and responsive in the games we played, and its wide wrap-around screen really makes it a lot of fun to play on.