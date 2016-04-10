Dell UP2715K 27-inch 5K Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response And Lag

From the sides, the UP2715K looks like most IPS screens except it has a little less light falloff. That's likely due to the tight gap between the anti-glare and TFT layers. Bringing the light valves and grid polarizer forward means less image degradation as you move off-axis. From the top, dimming is greater and whites take on a green cast. While not the equal of IPS-ADS or AHVA, this AH-IPS panel does quite well.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

Our sample showed visible light bleed in the upper left and lower right corners. Aside from those two zones, the rest of the screen looks fine. Those areas spoiled what could have been a good result. Without them, uniformity would have measured closer to our 10-percent preferred level.

Here's the white field measurement.

There are no visible problems in the white field test. Even the center zone, which is usually a little hotter, looks identical to the surrounding areas. Even though the Dell finishes second-to-last, it looks the same as the higher-finishing screens.

Screen Uniformity: Color

We saw no shifts in the color uniformity test. According to our meter, the lower left zone has a little extra green but we couldn't see it with the naked eye. Dell doesn't offer a uniformity compensation feature on the UP2715K and given these results, we can see it's not needed. The light bleed seen in the black field test may not appear on other examples.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

Fast panel response is a good thing on any monitor and isn't only an asset in games. Motion blur is inherent in any LCD design so when it comes to moving content, the faster response the better. On the Response setting's Fast option we saw no ghosting in the BlurBusters UFO test and measured an excellent 19ms draw time for the black-to-white test. The Dell's motion resolution is about as good as it gets for a 60Hz display.

Here are the lag results.

While we don't expect many gamers to shop the UP2715K, those that do will enjoy relatively low input lag. Of course you'll need an expensive video card to achieve any sort of playable frame rate at 5K but our Titan X is up to the task. Without adaptive refresh there is some visible tearing but by turning detail levels down a bit, we could maintain a playable 40fps in most first-person shooters.